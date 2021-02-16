Congress Vows To Erect Memorial In Assam To Commemorate Anti-CAA Movement Post-election

On Tuesday, Congress announced that it will erect a memorial to commemorate the anti-CAA movement if it wins the Assam Assembly election due in May-April this year. Mentioning that 5 people died during the anti-CAA protests in the state, Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi stressed that the legislation had brought in a lot of pain for Assam. Bordoloi, the campaign committee chairman for the upcoming Assembly election, opined that BJP was trying to rupture the social fabric of the state.

Reiterating former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's promise, he asserted that the CAA will not be implemented in Assam and shall be repealed after his party returns to power at the Centre. At present, the CAA is yet to be implemented as its rules are still being framed. In a recent rally in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed that the process of granting citizenship to refugees as per this legislation will commence after the end of the COVID-19 vaccination process.

Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi remarked, "Assam went through a lot of pain and turmoil. As a conflict resolution formula, late Rajiv Gandhi signed the Assam accord and brought in lasting peace and an era of growth. But today, with a single stroke of CAA, this BJP government has tried to rupture our social fabric and bringing in an era of turmoil again. The CAA is going to have far-reaching effect on Assamese polity. The Congress party will never ever implement the CAA provisions in Assam when we form the government in 2021."

"We will also repeal CAA and go back to the Parliament when we form our government in Delhi. During the anti-CAA agitation that Assamese people carried out, 5 people attained martyrdom. Assamese people went through a lot of pain, a lot of sacrifices, lot of discrimination. We have decided to erect a memorial which will always depict that this CAA has been anti-Assam," he added.

After winning the election we shall make a memorial for the anti-CAA people’s movement that has been ongoing in Assam over the last few years. The memorial shall remember the people’s struggles and sacrifices, protest songs and paintings. #AxomBasaonAhok #AssamBachao — Pradyut Bordoloi (@pradyutbordoloi) February 16, 2021

What is the CAA?

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they shall not be considered as illegal migrants. Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities would be reduced to 5 years.

Several parties in the North East such as the (AASU) have been vehemently opposed to this legislation. To ameliorate their concerns of organizations such as the All Assam Students’ Union, the Centre has exempted a major part of the North East from the ambit of the Act. The opposition contended that the Act discriminates on the basis of religion, which might go against Article 14, which guarantees the right to equality. After an hours-long debate in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the legislation was cleared by a majority of the members voting in the favour of the Centre in December 2019.