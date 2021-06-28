Congress Vows To Form Govt In UP Under Priyanka Gandhi's Leadership; Mocks SP's Prospects

In a statement of intent, the Congress party on Sunday asserted that it will form the government in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Addressing party workers, UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu claimed that his party was the only credible alternative to BJP. On this occasion, he also took a dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for projecting himself as the next CM of Uttar Pradesh.

According to Lallu, Yadav's party had been inactive in the opposition despite having more MLAs than Congress. On the other hand, he claimed that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had been at the forefront of raising the issues of the common person. Escalating his attack further, the UP Congress chief contended that Yadav was unable to safeguard his own district presidents and party workers.

UP Congress chief Ajay Lallu remarked, "Akhilesh is saying that he is going to become the Chief Minister of the state. We have 5 MLAs whereas you have 38 MLAs but when it comes to facing Yogi eye-to-eye in the Assembly, it is the Congress MLAs who ask him the question. When it comes to agitating on the streets, Priyanka Gandhi takes lathi blows to seek justice for the daughter of a Dalit in Hathras."

"In Uttar Pradesh, Congress is the alternative to BJP. The people of the state are looking at Congress with a lot of hope and faith. I am confident that Congress will form the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2022," he added.

Confusion in BJP over CM face ahead of UP polls

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though Adityanath's stature within the saffron party skyrocketed over the years becoming a star campaigner in all elections, he purportedly attracted ire for the handling of the COVID-19 situation during the second wave.

BJP leaders have made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister in the last few weeks. For instance, UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh asserted that the polls will be contested under the CM’s leadership citing the end of corruption and hooliganism in the state. However, UP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya stressed that the state’s next CM will be decided by the BJP’s central leadership after the assembly polls. Similarly, newly appointed UP vice president AK Sharma sparked a buzz by asserting that PM Modi's name was enough to win the election.