Congress Vows To Move No-confidence Motion Against Haryana Govt Over Farmers' Protests

Addressing a press briefing on Friday, senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that his party would table a no-confidence motion against the Haryana government. He called upon the Governor to convene a special Assembly session in this regard. Taking on the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government for its handling of the farmers' protests, Hooda alleged that they are being insulted.

According to him, they had come with valid demands which had nothing to do with any religion, caste and region. Maintaining that the Haryana government committed the biggest mistake in attempting to stop the farmers, he condemned the use of water cannons and tear gas. On this occasion, the former Haryana CM lamented that the farmers had to protest amid cold weather in the national capital.

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda remarked, "Our entire Legislative Party tells the Haryana Governor that a special session of the Haryana Assembly should be called. The problems of farmers should be discussed. We will bring in a no-confidence motion. Because this current government has lost the confidence of people and the Legislative Assembly."

Read: Haryana Agriculture Min Opines On Farmers' Stir: 'China, Pak Want To Destabilise India'

Haryana govt in bad shape as they made the biggest mistake. Had they not stopped farmers or not used water cannons or not lobbed tear gas shells, they wouldn't have been in problem. Who can stop others from coming to national capital? What Haryana govt did is condemnable:BS Hooda https://t.co/pHNC8saN5u — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2020

Read: Farmers' Stir: Congress Dares JJP To Pull Out Of Haryana Govt, Cites Stance Of NDA Allies

BJP's allies in Haryana raise concerns

The farmers' stir has caused trouble for the Haryana government with Independent MLA Sombir Sangwan withdrawing support. With 10 seats in the state Assembly, JJP is a crucial part of the ruling coalition in Haryana which too called for an amendment to the farm laws passed by Parliament. JJP national president Ajay Singh Chautala claimed that the farmer is distressed at present and sought a resolution to the ongoing standoff at the earliest.

While he exuded confidence that the Centre's talks with the farmers will bear fruit, he urged the Union government to incorporate the guarantee of Minimum Support Price in the agrarian laws. The father of Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala affirmed that this should not be a problem as Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have themselves made it clear that the MSP system will continue. On Saturday, the Centre and the farmers' unions will meet for the 5th time to solve the current impasse.

JJP national president Ajay Chautala said, "The government has called the farmers for talks today. We want that this situation should be resolved at the earliest. We have also urged the people in the government that the issues of the farmers should be resolved. Today, the farmer is distressed and is roaming on the roads. Everyone is facing problems- the farmer, government and everyone else. It will be much better if the situation is resolved at the earliest. The Agriculture Minister and PM have said that MSP will continue. What is the difficulty in adding that line (in the law)?"

Read: Karnataka Agriculture Minister Calls Farmer Committing Suicide 'cowards'; Won't Apologise