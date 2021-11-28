Congress Vs AAP: Manish Sisodia Names 250 Schools Reformed In Delhi, Seeks Punjab's List

In a development in the ongoing education faceoff between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress-led Punjab government, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday released a list of 250 schools from the national capital to compare with Punjab schools. Earlier on Saturday, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had accepted Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh's challenge to release the list of schools to compare the two states on the basis of the National Performance Grading Index. Releasing the list of 250 schools in the national capital, Sisodia said that the Delhi government could list 1000 if the Punjab government demands.

Following up a debate between the education systems of Delhi and Punjab, Manish Sisodia in a news briefing released the list of schools as demanded by Pargat Singh. Replying to the minister’s challenge, Sisodia said, “I am happy that he wants to see 250 schools and not 10. Today I am presenting a list of 250 schools of the Delhi government. The government has worked on all schools under it. There has been remarkable work in terms of education, infrastructure, basic facilities, teachers training, in the government schools in Delhi over the past years,” Sisodia said.

“With our work, we have improved the results of the Delhi government schools. Our students are going to IIT-JEE also,” Sisodia added. Further upping the stakes in the challenge, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the AAP government could show a 1000 school to the Punjab govt if they wish to see. “We have over a 1000 schools that we have worked on and we can talk on any of the 250 schools. Since Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh asked for only 250, I am presenting the list of 250 schools with the most improvement in the past five years,” he said.

He then said that he wishes to see a similar list from the Punjab government by Sunday evening. “I hope the Punjab education minister presents a similar list of 250 schools by the evening. Then we will together look at the reforms made by the Delhi govt as well as by the Punjab govt in the past five years. The people of Punjab will decide, which of the two education models is better. I am ready to travel to Punjab once the list is presented by the Punjab government,” Sisodia added.

'We will take 250 schools each of Punjab and Delhi instead of 10': Pargat Singh

The trail of events started from Thursday when Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, speaking at Chandigarh, invited Pargat Singh to visit 10 government schools, each from both the states, following Singh's desire to debate on the education system, during his five-day visit to Punjab.

Reacting to it, Singh on Friday accepted Sisodia's invite and further upped the challenge to 250 schools. While speaking to the media, he said that the Aam Aadmi Party has invested all the money in only 10 schools and now these are being used for publicity. Later, in a series of tweets, he said, "I welcome the Hon. Education Minister of Delhi Shri Manish Sisodia's suggestion to compare Punjab govt schools with Delhi Schools. However, We will take 250 schools each of Punjab and Delhi instead of 10 schools."

