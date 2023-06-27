Congress Vs AAP On Delhi Ordinance Continues, Kejriwal Regime To Skip Oppn Shimla Meet?

The ongoing bitterness between the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi doesn't seem to abate as it might hurt the united Opposition's strategy in the monsoon session of Parliament. Several opposition parties have expressed their concerns about the discord between the Congress and AAP could affect the opposition's unity on issues such as-- the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Hindenburg controversy, escalating military standoff in Eastern Ladakh, as well as the LIC privatization.

Will AAP and Congress friction likely impact the Opposition's Unity?

Given Congress' stance so far on the central government's directives, it is now almost certain, that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not attend the second meeting of prominent opposition leaders which is scheduled to be held in Shimla. Despite the pressure and the display of AAP's unity during the opposition meeting in Patna, the Congress is not rushing to declare its position on the directives. Meanwhile, senior Delhi Congress leader Ajay Maken has been launching scathing political attacks on Kejriwal, while AAP leaders have been deflecting towards the Congress.

While Congress has denied any collusion with the AAP, they have acknowledged that no decision will be made regarding the directives until discussions with opposition parties take place during the monsoon session.

Sandeep Dikshit, a prominent leader of the Congress party expressed strong criticism towards the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). while speaking to Republic. While addressing the matter, he questioned the relevance of the Kejriwal-led government and stated that there is no cause for concern regarding their potential alliance with any national or Congress party coalition. Dikshit emphasized that AAP's propaganda holds no significance, and whether they choose to join any coalition or not is inconsequential. Furthermore, the Congress leader pointed out the irony of the AAP approaching the Congress party for an alliance, considering their questionable past. Dikshit highlighted the lack of shame exhibited by the AAP, contrasting it with the Congress party's principled approach to politics.

AAP minister while talking to Republic TV said, "I would like to tell the Congress party that they need to decide whether they stand with democracy, the Constitution, or the Prime Minister of India. This ordinance that has come is unconstitutional. It will be evident in the upcoming monsoon session which sides they stand with. The question is not about the unity of the opposition, it is a question about the Constitution. The threads of the Constitution are being torn apart. Different parties are coming together to save it. But any party that does not support the fall of this ordinance is not standing with the Constitution."

Notably, the second opposition meeting will be held in Shimla and is expected to take place on either July 12 or 13, with the monsoon session likely to commence after the third week of the next month. A leader from a supporting party of the Congress expressed their disappointment over this, stating that making the directives a weapon of opposition unity strategy is not ideal. This could have an impact on discussions regarding issues such as the sugar crisis and the demand for a JPC probe into the Adani controversy, as the opposition remains divided on these matters.