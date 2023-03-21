Congress Vs Congress In Karnataka Over Siddaramaiah Kolar Nomination

Scores of supporters of former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah gathered at his residence today demanding he should contest from the Kolar constituency in the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. Notably according to sources he has already made up his mind not to fight from the Kolar constituency. According to reports his name hasn’t been included for the Kolar seat as the high command had not cleared his name for the candidature.

According to party sources, Congress workers are also unhappy with the induction of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders into Congress and being projected as candidates for the assembly polls. It’s important to recall several BJP leaders in the recent past have joined the Congress. BJP MLC Puttanna recently quit the saffron party and joined Congress; Earlier BJP MLC Baburao Chinchansur also resigned from BJP to join the grand old party.

‘Puttanna’s not to be a Congress candidate’

There are reports the newly inducted BJP leaders may be asked to contest from COngress in the upcoming polls however the Congres ticket aspirant from Rajaji Nagar Bhavya Narasimhamurthy who was present at Siddaramaiah’s house said, “He (Puttanna) is not being pitched as a potential candidate. He has joined Congress party. We are very sure that our leaders will give us justice. The whole crowd here, we have worked for the party. I am an aspirant. We are here to show the unity and say that give the ticket to one of us who have been working in the party.”

When asked about the conversation with Siddaramaiah she said, “The ticket will be based on merit, survey report. The ticket has not been announced for Mr Puttanna.” Earlier, 75-year-old former chief minister Siddaramaiah said that whatever party high command will decide on the Kolar seat, he will abide by that. Janata Dal (Secular) leader slammed Siddaramaiah for his decision to fight from Kolar questioning his contribution to the constituency when he was the Chief Minister.

Karnataka will vote for the polls to the 224-member legislative assembly in April-May. The term of the assembly ends on May 24. The previous assembly polls were held in May 2018, in which the government was formed by a coalition of the JDS and the Congress, with H. D. Kumaraswamy as the CM. In 2019, in a dramatic turn of events, the government collapsed. Subsequently, BJP formed the government with B. S. Yediyurappa as Chief Minister however he resigned on July 26, 2021, and Basavaraj Bommai took over as CM on July 28, 2021.

Image: ANI