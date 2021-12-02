Congress Vs TMC: BJP Mocks UPA Over Mamata Banerjee's Attack; 'Crashing Like Share Market'

Amid the ongoing cold war between the opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Congress Party, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took a jibe at the UPA saying that it is "crashing like the share market." While speaking to Republic TV, the Minister said, "UPA was earlier a disarrayed alliance and now it is like a share market which is crashing every other day. This is what happens when a war goes on without any basic grounds."

Further speaking on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's remarks on Rahul Gandhi's foreign tours, Naqvi said that after fighting the BJP government, they have started fighting among themselves and are falling upon each other every day. The Union Minister while hitting out at the UPA government said that the UPA used to get "hit wickets" during its tenure and now they are giving out "no balls".

"The opposition parties are just exchanging no balls and hit wickets among themselves", he remarked.

Similarly, BJP MP Roopa Ganguly in another conversation with Republic Media Network remarked on the TMC-Congress rift. She alleged that all the opposition parties including CPM, CPI-ML, CPI, and Congress are all associated with Trinamool Congress and are doing such things because they have to survive in West Bengal. "They are doing all this for surviving in the political field. Today, Mamata Banerjee is passing remarks on Rahul Gandhi but the next day she will call him and offer sweets. She will meet Sonia Gandhi and will again call a stage meeting with all the opposition parties. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party functions in a different way and the people will give its answer," she said.

Meanwhile, scores of senior Congress leaders have already started castigating TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks that no UPA is left in the country, saying that it is only benefitting the BJP.

Earlier, the Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that Mamata Banerjee is helping BJP and is further increasing her strength. "Mamata thinks that the entire country is chanting her name but India is not just West Bengal and West Bengal is not India." Apart from that, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal took to his Twitter handle and said that UPA will be a body without a soul in the absence of Congress. "Time to show opposition unity," he tweeted.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee targets Congress

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at his residence and further remarked, "What is UPA? There is no UPA." She made her statement during her interaction with the media after the meeting in Mumbai.

Without taking any name, she called out the "ongoing fascism" in the country and said that a strong alternative force is required against it. "We need everyone to join this fight", she added.

Earlier in the day, launching a veiled attack on Congress and senior leader Rahul Gandhi, she said, "If you don't do anything and stay abroad all the time, how will politics happen? You have to be on the field or else the BJP will bowl you out."

While defending her remarks, the NCP chief said that she has said this based on her personal experience and does not mean to keep the Congress away but instead take everyone along to become a part of an anti-BJP front.

