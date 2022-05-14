Congress Wades Into Gyanvapi Mosque Row: 'Status Of No Place Of Worship Must Be Changed'

Wading into the Gyanvapi mosque row on Saturday, Congress MP P Chidambaram stressed that the status of no place of worship in the country should be changed. Addressing a press conference in Udaipur, he pointed out that the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, was passed by the then Congress government to ensure this. Barring the litigation on the Ayodhya land dispute, this law prohibited courts from entertaining any petition that would alter the status quo of a religious place as existed on August 15, 1947. On this occasion, he said that Congress will oppose polarizing issues and push for better economic policies.

Congress' P Chidambaram remarked, "The Places of Worship was passed after deep consideration in Narasimha Rao's government. The only exception in that act was to the Ram Janmabhoomi. We believe that all other places of worship should remain in the status that they are and they are. We should not attempt to change the status of any place of worship. That will only lead to huge conflict and it is to avoid such conflict that the Narasimha Rao government passed the Places of Worship Act."

Gyanvapi mosque row

In recent times, there has been a renewed clamour from certain outfits to retrieve the entire Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque premises. The present row pertains to a petition filed seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. The petitioners contended that an image of Goddess Shringar Gauri existed at the spot since times immemorial and urged the court to ascertain the same.

On April 26, Varanasi's Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar ordered a videographic survey to ascertain the petitioners' claim. While a team led by court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra conducted a partial survey of some areas outside the mosque on May 6, they were prevented from entering the mosque complex the next day owing to a dispute over the interpretation of the court order. Finally, on Thursday, the court allowed the videographic survey of the mosque premises and directed the court commissioner to submit a report in this regard by May 17.

Today, 40% of the videographic survey in the Gyanvapi mosque complex was completed amid tight security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident. As per sources, 4 basements were surveyed. To begin with, barricades were placed to block the movement of vehicles and all surveyors were strictly instructed to keep their mobile phones outside the mosque premises. Moreover, shops within an approximate radius of 500 m from the mosque remained close until day 1 of the survey concluded. The survey will resume at 8 am tomorrow.