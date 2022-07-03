Congress Wades Into MVA Crisis & Sena Rebellion; Asserts 'democracy Is For Sale In India'

Days after Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Congress MP KC Venugopal waded into the recent political developments in the state and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of horse-trading. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Congress' Kerala MP and Rajya Sabha member KC Venugopal asserted that 'democracy is for sale under BJP rule'.

Hitting out at the four-day-old Shiv Sena-BJP regime in Maharashtra, the Congress leader said, “The BJP has made it clear that democracy is for sale. Anybody can come and take money, and they get to join the BJP. This is the fate of democracy in India. But the people of India will fight it.”

Kerala | The BJP has made it clear that democracy is for sale. Anybody can come and take money, and they get to join the BJP. This is the fate of democracy in India. But the people of India will fight it: KC Venugopal (Congress) on Maharashtra political development pic.twitter.com/WOdg7V9s9C — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022

Big win for Shinde Camp-BJP govt as new Maha speaker Narwekar elected with full majority

In a first big win for the Eknath Shinde camp, NDA candidate and BJP’s Rahul Narwekar was announced as the new Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Sunday. Rahul Narwekar sailed past the majority mark with 164 votes, as opposed to 107 votes registered for MVA candidate and Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi.

However, Samajwadi Party (SP) abstained from voting against the BJP candidate Rahul Narwekar at the Maharashtra Assembly. Both its MLAs - Abu Azmi and Raees Shaikh - abstained from voting. Similarly, AIMIM's Shah Faruq Anwar also abstained from voting to elect the next Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

After his landslide victory, which helped prove the Shinde camp's decisive numbers, Narwekar was welcomed to the Chair of the Speaker with chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jai Sri Ram'. Rahul Narwekar, who was elected to the Assembly for the first time in 2019, was pitted against Rajan Salvi, a three-time legislator from the Rajapur seat.