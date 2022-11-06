Congress Wades Into UCC Row, Calls BJP's Promises Of Implementation 'a Political Gimmick'

The Congress party has jumped into the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) row by calling the BJP's announcement to bring UCC in Himachal Pradesh a “political gimmick”. Earlier on Sunday, BJP national president, JP Nadda released the party's manifesto for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly election, saying that the saffron party will implement UCC in the state.

Speaking to Republic, Congress leader Rashid Alvi said, "In Himachal Pradesh, they (BJP) are in power and for last, more than 25 years, they are in power in Gujarat. And just before the elections, they are announcing the implementation of UCC. What is UCC?"

The Congress leader questioned whether the UCC implementation can improve the economic conditions of the country. “Whether it is 'Jadoo ka Danda' (Magic wand)? What is it? What benefits will people get out of it? It is nothing but politics. They think they can get power through the UCC," Alvi told Republic.

It is pertinent to mention that recently in October, the Gujarat government confirmed plans to implement UCC in the state and announced that a committee will be formed for the same.

'Most of the Waqf property under Defence & other ministries': Congress

Responding to BJP's manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh assembly election wherein Nadda assured to conduct the survey of Waqf properties in the state, Alvi said, "Basically they have nothing to do with Waqf property. But most of the Waqf properties are under the possession of Defence ministries and different ministries."

"If Mr Nadda is an honest person, if his party is honest, then they should take out (these) properties from the Ministries. Waqf is for the benefit of the people, and the profit of the properties should be used for those purposes," he added.

BJP promises UCC and survey of Waqf properties

Speaking about the manifesto, JP Nadda said that the BJP-led government will bring UCC in Himachal and for this, a committee of experts will be formed. UCC will be implemented in Himachal Pradesh on the basis of the report from this committee, Nadda added.

"The BJP Govt will bring Uniform Civil Code (UCC) into the state. A committee of experts will be formed for the purpose & UCC will be implemented in the state on the basis of their report," Nadda said.

The BJP leader also said that they will order the survey of Waqf properties in the state. "BJP will conduct a survey, Waqf properties will be investigated as per law under a judicial commission and their illegal usages will be stopped," JP Nadda said while releasing the saffron party's manifesto on Sunday.

BJP will conduct a survey, Waqf properties will be investigated as per law under a judicial commission and their illegal usages will be stopped: BJP national president JP Nadda releases party's manifesto for #HimachalPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/8QTseWe04h — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur added that UCC is BJP's commitment and they will implement it in the state. "It's (UCC) very important. BJP is a national party & we feel it is a necessity. There are technical aspects but a committee is being constituted. We'll go ahead on the path that will come out. Implementing UCC is our commitment and we'll do it," CM Thakur told ANI.