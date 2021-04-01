Congress Wants BJP To Uphold Internal Democracy As Minister Complains Against Karnataka CM

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah launched an attack on the ruling BJP government after sitting minister Eshwarappa accused CM BS Yediyurappa of 'interfering in the affairs of his (BSY's) cabinet'. Eshwarappa, who was once Yediyurappa's closest aide from Shivamogga, has drifted apart from him since the cabinet expansion. Congress leader Siddaramaiah claimed that Eshwarappa had exposed BJP's involvement in corruption, nepotism & irregularities and hailed the sitting minister for putting the affairs of the state above his political interest for the 'first time in his life'.

The Congress leader further remarked that the BJP should allow their ministers to express themselves more freely and claimed that the 'disease of corruption, nepotism & irregularities' had infected the whole Karnataka govt including the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj ministry. The former Karnataka CM noted that Eshwarappa had addressed his complaint to PM Modi and BJP party president JP Nadda along with Governor Vajubhai Vala and somewhat oxymoronically demanded BJP to respond and uphold 'internal democracy'.

Further, Siddaramaiah asked BJP to change their slogan to 'Mai Bhi Khaunga, Thum Bhi Khao' in order for the world to see 'the true face of the saffron party'. The ex-cM went on to claim that their argument of BJP coming to power using unholy practices had been strengthened after the Karnataka HC gave the go-ahead to investigate 'Operation Kamala'. Siddaramaiah demanded a thorough investigation into 'Operation Kamala' in which the BJP allegedly offered money to lure MLAs to their camp.

A thorough investigation has to be conducted about Operation Kamala incident where @BJP4Karnataka leaders has supposedly tried to lure MLAs by offering crores of money.



10/10 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 1, 2021

Meanwhile, KPCC president DK Shivakumar demanded Yediyurappa's resignation after Eswarappa's complaint. noting that serious accusations had been levelled against him. Shivakumar asked Yediyurappa to resign or sack Eshwarappa 'if the allegations were not true'. Taking to Twitter, Shivakumar claimed that BJP had become a den of corruption.

A senior BJP Minister has made very serious accusations against CM Yediyurappa in a letter to the Governor.



The CM must either immediately submit his resignation or must sack the Minister if the accusations aren't true.



Karnataka's BJP Government has become a den of corruption. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) March 31, 2021

Eshwarappa writes to Governor

Listing three such cabinet allocations pushed by the CM without Eshwarappa's assent, the cabinet minister explained that Rs 65 crores was sanctioned by the CM for Bangalore Urban Zilla panchayat inspite of the allocation being only Rs 1.17 crores - neglecting all other 29 districts. In other instances, the CM had sanctioned Rs 460 crores for civil works ad Rs 774 crores for similar works without Eshwarappa's sanction. The Shivamogga veteran states that all orders have been stayed by his department, but the CM's office is allegedly pressuring the principal secretary to issue the order. Eshwarappa adds that PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Arun Kumar, and BL Santosh - the top BJP leadership, have been apprised of this issue.