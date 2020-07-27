Congress Wants Former CJI Invited To Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan, Calls His Role 'instrumental'

Ahead of the 'Bhoomi-Pujan' which will mark the start of construction at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple site in Ayodhya, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday asserted that former CJI Ranjan Gogoi must be invited to attend the grand ceremony. In November 2019, a bench led by CJI Gogoi sought to end a decades-old dispute over the ownership of a plot in Ayodhya.

Taking to Twitter, Chowdhury highlighted the role of the former CJI in the landmark judgment, stating that great injustice will be incurred if the latter is not invited. He further urged the organizers to invite Mr. Gogoi.

....Former chief justice of India Mr. Ranjon Gogoi who was happened to be the instrumental to the grand verdict on Ram temple to attend the grand ceremony, else a great injustice will be incurred upon the former chief justice of India.

(2/2) — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) July 27, 2020

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: PM Modi to attend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple slated to be built in Ayodhya on August 5. The Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra has invited 150 guests - including Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray, BJP veterans L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and social distancing norms will be followed. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years i.e by 2023- the year of the Uttar Pradesh State polls. Approximately, 200 people will attend the event.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), which will construct the temple will use Sompura Marbles and have started collecting soil samples to begin foundation work. As per L&T's design drawing, the temple is set to be constructed over two floors -spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, comprising of 5 domes.

Ayodhya Verdict

Pronouncing the landmark judgment in the Ayodhya dispute case on November 9, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court ruled unanimously in favour of building a Ram Temple in the disputed site. It said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of Ram Temple at the site. The court had directed the government to give 5-acre land to Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque. Subsequently, the apex court has dismissed all 18 pleas demanding a review of its verdict.

Ranjan Gogoi, the then Chief Justice of India presiding over the panel of judges, said it was not the court’s job to rule on faith or politics, but that "as a secular institution (it) should uphold all faiths and religions." In 1994, the Supreme Court had held that the act of demolition of the mosque in 1992 was a 'national shame' and that it shook the faith of the minorities in the rule of law and constitutional process," it said.

