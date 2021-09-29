Congress' War With Ranvir Shorey Escalates; Phone Recordings Released Amid Nehru Meme Row

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey has been facing backlash from the Congress ever since he shared a meme featuring Jawaharlal Nehru (now deleted) standing along with a man with an unparliamentary caption on Twitter. Ranvir Shorey on Tuesday shared a series of messages he received from Suraj Thakur at the behest of Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap threatening him to delete the tweet or else 'face consequences'.

Now, Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap has shared a call recording of Suraj Thakur and Ranvir Shorey on his Twitter handle in which Thakur threatens the Bollywood actor and says, "I am a soldier of Rahul Gandhi and I am calling you on the instruction of Mumbai Congress President Bhai Jagtap. You have been tweeting a lot about the Gandhi-Nehru family. One who helped India to get freedom, due to whom you have been working in Bollywood otherwise you have been serving jail term in Kala Pani (referring to Veer Savarkar's jail term). "

In the call recording, Shorey tries to clarify that the caption was for the second man who was standing alongside Pandit Nehru in the picture. Shorey had shared the Nehru meme with the caption saying that he should have used a condom. On the call, recording, Shorey accused Bhai Jagtap and Suraj Thakur of sharing an edited call recording and dared him to share the unedited recording. On the reference of Kala Pani, Shorey hailed the freedom fighter and wrote, "I am as proud of Veer Savarkar as any of our other freedom fighters, including Nehru."

To all Congressis who think they’re throwing shade at me by calling me Savarkar:



I am as proud of Veer Savarkar as any of our other freedom fighters, including Nehru.



So no, I don’t see it as a slight. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 29, 2021

😂 Now these clowns at @INCIndia have released this heavily edited recording of the phone call they made to intimidate me. I dare you to release the whole tape. #losers https://t.co/nJ91k30TW5 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 28, 2021

In 1911, freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was sentenced to 50 years in the cellular jail of Andamans (also known as Kala Pani) for revolting against the Morley-Minto reforms.

Ranvir Shorey issues clarification

Later, Ranvir Shorey deleted two memes, one with Pandit Nehru and the other featuring PM Modi walking at the site of Central Vista Project with a picture depicting a bunch of opposition leaders beneath his feet. Shorey also issued a clarification and admitted that he had used foul language which was not necessary. For the PM Modi walking over a bunch of Opposition, Shorey pointed that "blame the opposition that has had nothing constructive to offer this country, but just a one-point agenda since 2014: Modi-Hate." Furthermore, Shorey outlined that he has not deleted the post under anyone's pressure. The Bollywood actor then re-shared PM Modi's meme with a different caption.

(Image: ANI/Pixabay)