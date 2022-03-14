'Congress Was Past, Don't Want To Waste Time On It,' Says Union Min Scindia On Polls Rout

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has expressed confidence that on the back of the people-oriented government anchored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will retain Madhya Pradesh and overthrow Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in the assembly elections in 2023.

While speaking to ANI, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "Congress was my past & I don’t want to waste my time on my past. PM Narendra Modi has established a people-oriented government in the last 7 years and we believe that we will form govt in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in 2023.''

Scindia avoids commenting on Congress' debacle in Assembly Elections

When asked about the debacle of the Congress party in the recently held assembly elections in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur, the Union Minister replied, "Congress was my past & I don’t want to waste my time on my past." Scindia had quit Congress in March 2021, along with 22 Congress legislators and six ministers also leaving the party. The Congress party now has Chief Ministers in only two states - Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The party on Sunday convened a meeting of its top executive body - Congress Working Committee (CWC).

The meeting was attended by 68 members along with the state in-charges of Manipur, Goa, Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab. According to sources, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel batted for Rahul Gandhi to be reinstated as the party president. However, according to a source quoted by ANI, the G-23 members (a group of the dissenting Congress party members) suggested the name of Mukul Wasnik, General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee to be made the president of the Congress party, however the source said, the suggestion was struck down by the high command.

Congress was restricted to winning just 18 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly; 11 of 40-seats in Goa; 19 of 70 seats in Uttarakhand and five of 60 seats in Manipur.



The BJP scored spectacular victories in the recently concluded assembly elections after winning 255 of 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh; 20 of 40 in Goa; 32 of 60 seats in Manipur and 47 of 70 seats in Uttarakhand.

