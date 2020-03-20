Congress Makes BIG Claim: 'We Will Again Form Government In Six Months In Madhya Pradesh'

Minutes after Kamal Nath resigned from the post of Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, a former minister in the Kamal Nath government, Brijendra Singh Rathore, stated that after 6 months, conditions will change and that Congress will come back into power in the state with full majority. He further added that Congress has lost power in Madhya Pradesh because of BJP's Money power

"See. we were working in the welfare of people of Madhya Pradesh but today we have resigned. We were working against mafia raj. After resigning also we will continue to work for the people of Madhya Pradesh in the form of strong opposition. Very soon they (BJP) will again fight against each other and we will come back and form our government. Electorates of Madhya Pradesh are disturbed with what BJP has done because the government of Congress was chosen by people for five years," Said Brinjender Singh Rathore.

Before resigning from the post of Chief Minister, Kamal Nath accused BJP of dethroning his government "What's my mistake? In the last 15 years I worked to make Madhya Pradesh a developed state but BJP could not digest my welfare policies and it continued to do hatch a conspiracy against me. BJP has killed the principles of democracy by holding our 22 MLAs in captivity, people will never forgive these MLAs for cheating the mandate," said former Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

MP Speaker accepts resignation of 23 MLAs

The Supreme Court on Thursday had ordered the MP Assembly Speaker to conduct a floor test that left the fate of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath led Congress government hanging by a thread after the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs. In a late-night development on Thursday, the Madhya Pradesh Speaker accepted the resignations of the remaining 16 legislators, lodged in a resort in Bengaluru. The resignation of six Congress ministers was accepted by the Speaker earlier.

With the Speaker accepting the resignations of all 22 MLAs, the strength of the Congress in the 230-member Assembly, which was 114 earlier, has now reduced to 92. The Speaker also accepted the resignation of BJP MLA Sharad Kaul. The strength of the House has also come down to 205 with 103 required to prove majority, which seems impossible for the Congress given the current scenario. The Opposition BJP with 106 MLAs seemingly has enough numbers to form a government.