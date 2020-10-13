Congress Weighs In On 'reopen Places Of Worship' Demand, Claims 'BJP Is Playing Politics'

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena's ally Congress weighed in on the protest by BJP workers seeking the reopening of places of worship across Maharashtra amid the COVID-19 crisis. While Pravin Darekar- the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council led the protest outside the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil participated in the protest at Shirdi. Maharashtra Textiles Minister Aslam Shaikh contended that BJP was playing politics on this issue. While the Ministry of Home Affairs permitted the reopening of religious places in India from June 8 onwards, the Maharashtra government decided against implementing this relaxation owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

According to him, the state government had opened malls, restaurants, medical shops, shops and small businesses so that the economy is not crippled. Moreover, he hinted that the number of COVID-19 cases might increase if places of worship are reopened for devotees. Claiming that places of worship were also closed in some BJP-ruled states, Shaikh slammed BJP for staging protests in Maharashtra. Requesting the opposition not to play with people's lives, he assured that everything shall be opened in a phased manner.

Maharashtra Textiles Minister Aslam Shaikh remarked, "Some people are playing politics over reopening places of worship. We opened malls, restaurants, medical shops, shops, small businesses and trains and buses for essential services so that people do not die of hunger and the economy does not collapse. The government is fully ready to reopen places of worship but is examining whether the number of patients will increase after this is done. COVID-19 has spread so much in the country that India is now no.2 in the world after USA. There are many BJP-ruled states in which places of worship have not opened yet. BJP will not protest there but will do so in Maharashtra. I request them not to play with people’s lives. We will open everything gradually."



Read: Maharashtra Guv's Letter & BJP's 're-open Temples' Protest Gets Heated Reply From Uddhav

Read: 'Have You Turned Secular?': Maha Guv's Letter asks CM Uddhav 'bars Open, Temples Closed?'

COVID-19 crisis in Maharashtra

In a heartening development, Maharashtra witnessed a sharp drop in the number of COVID-19 cases on Monday, October 12, with 7089 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 15,35,315. At present, there are 2,12,439 active cases in the state. With 15,656 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 12,81,896. 165 deaths were reported on Monday.

Until now, a total of 40,514 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 76,97,906 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 23,23,791 persons are under home quarantine, 25,951 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 19.94%, 83.49%, and 2.64% respectively.

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 55,342 Cases In 24 Hrs; 62,27,296 Recover So Far