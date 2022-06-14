After scores of Congress leaders staged protests against the ED summon to Rahul Gandhi, the BJP on Tuesday took umbrage at the party's "glaring double standards" in its approach to the central agency.

Recalling that Congress had demanded the resignation of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonwala said, when the same agency issued summon to Congress' "crown prince," it was labelled 'vendetta politics'.

"Congress’ glaring double standards. When ED acts on Satyendar Jain - Congress welcomes it and demands his sacking based on that! Today when ED summons the crown prince, it becomes vendetta. People have Aadhar cards and PAN cards but these Congressmen have victimhood cards," said Poonwala in a tweet.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was grilled for 8 hours on Monday, in the backdrop of massive ruckus by party workers outside the ED office.

High drama in Delhi over Rahul Gandhi's grilling

In a show of strength, a large number of Congress workers gathered outside the ED office in Delhi to express their 'solidarity' with Gandhi. Holding placards of "Rahul Gandhi no fear!", protesters sloganeered in favour of the Wayanad MP.

Some protesters were even wounded in police action to prevent them from gate-crashing the ED headquarters along with Rahul Gandhi, who walked with a huge crowd to reach there for deposition.

By evening, Delhi police detained 459 Congress workers including party leaders Ashok Gehlot, Randeep Singh Surjewala, KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Deepender Hooda. The police said legal action is being taken against the protestors who violated section 144.

Congress is planning to hold similar protests on Tuesday, as the Gandhi scion has been asked to re-appear for questioning in relation to the National Herald scam case. His statement is being recorded under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Meanwhile, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who had contracted COVID-19 last week, has also been asked to appear before the ED on June 23.

What is the National Herald case?

In 2013, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy filed a private criminal complaint, accusing Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and several others of ‘misappropriating’ assets of Associated Journals Limited worth over Rs 2,000 crore by ‘paying just Rs 50 lakh’ to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crores that AJL owed to the Congress.

In December 2015, both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi got bail by furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country. The ED has registered a fresh case against the Gandhi duo under the criminal provisions of PMLA after a trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian. Earlier in April, the agency also questioned senior Congress leaders Pawan Bansal and Mallikarjun Kharge in the case.