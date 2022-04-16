Congress Welcomes AAP’s 300 Units Free Electricity Scheme In Punjab; 'Accept What's Right'

Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Saturday, April 16, welcomed the AAP government's announcement to provide 300 units of free electricity in the state from July 1. Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that every household in Punjab will have 300 units of free electricity every month.

Welcoming the move, Sukhpal Singh Khaira said, "If AAP is doing something good then we will accept and oppose only when they are wrong".

But, he also condemned AAP's referring to this decision as 'historic'. According to the Congress leader, earlier governments had provided 200 units of free electricity to 27 lakh people. He added that the efforts of supplying 200 units of free electricity must not be suppressed or forgotten with the AAP government's new move.

The Congress leader further, demanded the answers to where the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government will get money to fulfill the demands when the state is already facing a financial crisis.

AAP announces 300 units of free electricity in Punjab

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made an official announcement that the free power benefit would be rolled out from July 1 onwards. With the AAP government completing one month as the party swept to power in the recently conducted Punjab Assembly elections, advertisements were inserted in newspapers stating the move.

"From 1st July 2022, every household in Punjab will have 300 units of free electricity every month - 600 units for 2 months. BC, BPL, freedom fighters households used to get 200 units of free electricity earlier, they too will now get 300 units free", Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said.

The AAP government in Punjab plans to follow the Delhi pattern to roll out this benefit, under which consumption of up to 300 units per month will be free. It is to be noted that those who consume more than 300 units will have to pay for the extra usage.

This scheme is the biggest announcement made by the Punjab government led by the Aam Aadmi Party since, it was elected to power in March. Nearly 62.25 lakh will benefit from the scheme of the 73.80 lakh domestic consumers in the state.

(Image: ANI)