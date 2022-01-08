Congress Welcomes EC's COVID Protocol For Assembly Elections 2022; Assures Victory

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the dates for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur. While Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa will have a single-phase poll, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur Assembly elections shall be conducted in seven and two phases respectively. The Congress party, which is currently in power in the state of Punjab and is in opposition in the rest of the four states, has welcomed the ECI's announcement.

Congress says 'ready to ring the farewell bell for BJP in Uttrakhand'

While speaking to the media, senior Congress leader Harish Rawat said, "We welcome the announcement of election dates for Uttarakhand. Congress always abides by the code of conduct and the guidelines set by the Election Commission. Rules should be the same for the ruling party and the other parties. We are absolutely ready to ring the farewell bell for BJP in Uttrakhand. Congress will contest in all 70 seats."

On the other hand, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala assured victory in all the five states and said, "Every Congress worker and leader will fight the upcoming polls in all the five states with full strength and will defeat the BJP."

When asked on the COVID protocols announced by the ECI, Surjewala targetted the BJP and said, "Even in the second phase, it was the BJP which had violated all the norms during the assembly polls which were held that time, and even now, it is the BJP, including the Prime Minister, who is not following any COVID protocol."

Punjab Cabinet Minister Raj K Verka also reacted to the ECI's announcements and stated, "Congress welcomes Election Commission's instructions. We wanted the EC to impose strict rules on COVID guidelines, which they've done. I'm sure Punjab will vote in big numbers, we'll promote our manifesto via social media, TV and other media forms."

Some other major announcements by ECI

A total of 18.34 cr crore persons will be in 690 constituencies of all the five States. The polling stations that have been increased by 16 per cent will be equipped with basic facilities like water, electricity, toilets. Ramps and wheelchairs will also be arranged for the physically disabled. All the polling stations will be on the ground floor for better accessibility for all. More than 1 lakh polling stations are covered by cameras. Also, nearly 900 observers have been deployed to keep a watch on the field. EC has directed that all the people on election duty will have to be double vaccinated. Every election officer will be treated as the frontline workers, and they will be given the booster dose. Gloves, sanitisers everything to be there," said Sushil Chandra on the concerning COVID-19 situation.

