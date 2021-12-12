Congress Welcomes Farmers Returning Home After 1 Yr: 'Tractors Trampled On Egos'

Welcoming the triumphant farmers returning from Delhi's borders, Congress on Saturday, claimed that they were returning to their fields after trampling on the arrogance of those in power. Saluting the farmers, Congress has said that the farmers will be welcomed with pomp when they enter Punjab. 700+ farmers have died over the year-long sit-in protests held by the farmers from Punjab, UP and Haryana.

Congress welcomes farmers returning home after 1 yr

Keeping up his promise, the kin of 11 farmers who lost their lives during the stir against the Centre's farm laws were given appointment letters for government jobs in Punjab by CM Charanjit Channi. Calling farmers the backbone of the state's economic structure, the chief minister said, "The state government will always undertake every possible step to ensure welfare of the victim families." The state government has already given jobs to the kin of the 157 deceased farmers. The state government had earlier announced Rs 5 lakh as financial aid and a job for one member each of the deceased farmers' families.

Farmers clear protests site, journey home

On Saturday morning, farmers at Delhi's borders - Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur cleared the area and began returning to their home states after Sanyukta Kisan Morcha called off the farmers' protest. Visuals from the sites show farmers celebrating, holding a 'Victory March', packing tents and moving tractors to Punjab and Haryana - after a year of protests. SKM has stated that it will review the status on January 15 to ascertain if the Centre has fulfilled its demands.

As part of the victory procession, farmers took out their tractors bedecked with colourful lights with victory songs. Many even danced and exchanged sweets with fellow protestors and police officers. Centre has given a written assurance to fulfill SKM's demands - MSP committee, withdrawal of cases, compensation and rescinding the Electricity Bill. Centre passed the bill for the repeal of the farm laws in Parliament on November 29 - the first day of Winter session in Parliament and was later got the President's assent.

Centre caves in

After a year-long protest by farmers, PM Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Parab, PM Modi lamented that one section of farmers remained unconvinced of the benefits of the Farm laws inspite of multiple rounds of talks. The Centre has constituted an agricultural committee to strengthen the Minimum Support Price (MSP) structure.

