Congress Welcomes PM Modi's Meeting With J&K Leaders, Demands Statehood & Assembly Polls

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday welcomed the Centre's initiative of reaching out to political parties in Jammu and Kashmir albeit belatedly. Speaking to the media, he stressed that the Congress party had been demanding a rollback of the decision to bifurcate J&K from the beginning. Expressing delight at the possibility of the Union government revisiting its stance, he demanded the restoration of statehood and called for Assembly elections to be conducted at the earliest.

As per sources, nearly 14 leaders including NC president Farooq Abdullah, ex-CM Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, CPI(M) leader Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami, Jammu, Kashmir Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari, Sajad Lone of the People's Conference, J&K Congress head GA Mir, BJP's Ravinder Raina and Panthers Party leader Bhim Singh have been called to Delhi for a meeting on June 24. While PM Modi will chair the meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other central leaders are also expected to be in attendance. However, NC and PDP are yet to confirm their participation in the meeting.

From day one, Congress has been demanding rollback of the govt's move of bifurcating Jammu & Kashmir. But they are not listening to us. Better late than never! Govt should reinstate the statehood of Jammu & Kashmir and hold fresh elections: Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal pic.twitter.com/Y8QfW8FsAJ — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2021

The evolving political situation in J&K

A Presidential notification combined with requisite legislation passed by both the House of Parliament in August 2019 led to Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. This implied that the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped. Furthermore, the region was bifurcated into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Thereafter, restrictions on the movement of people and communication were imposed in the state, which was gradually lifted over the months.

After leaders such as former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti were released post months of detention, 6 political parties- NC, PDP, Congress, CPI(M), JKPC, and ANC joined hands to form the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration in August 2020. The principle aim of this alliance is to strive for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A and statehood. However, confusion persisted over whether Congress' association with the alliance as the party leadership at the Central and State level differed over their political stance in J&K.

Post a barrage of criticism from BJP leaders, the Congress party decided to contest the District Development Council polls separately. While the PAGD emerged as the single-largest coalition with 110 seats, BJP too made inroads in the Union Territory by becoming the single-largest party with 75 seats. But, the opposition unity proved to be short-lived as the Sajad Lone-led party pulled out of the alliance on January 19. The possibility of the Centre's rapprochement with the mainstream parties gained traction after NC hinted that it might reconsider its stance towards the delimitation process.