Congress West Bengal Chief Jitin Prasada Miffed Over Delay In Candidate List: Sources

Trouble mounted for the Congress party in West Bengal after sources reported that the party's West Bengal in-charge was miffed over the delay in the candidate list for the upcoming assembly elections. As per sources, AICC in-charge for West Bengal Jitin Prasada is reportedly upset after the party allegedly decided to soften its stance on seat-sharing with its Left alliance partners which could in-turn hamper the grand-old party's prospects in the state.

Currently, the delay in the announcement is being attributed to the state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury-led committee which is still deliberating on the final list of candidates, informed sources. So far, Congress, which is contesting on 92 seats in the West Bengal assembly elections has released a list for only 13 seats.

Congress releases list of star campaigners

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Congress released a list of 30-star campaigners ahead of the West Bengal polls. The list includes Congress party's interim President Sonia Gandhi, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, and former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Other notable names include Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sachin Pilot, Navjot Singh Siddu, Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath amongst others which also feature in the list.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi who is campaigning against the Left in Kerala will be jointly campaigning with the Left Front featuring the CPI(M) and newly inducted ISF in poll-bound Bengal.

An interesting aspect of Congress' star campaigner list is the absence of the dissenting G-23 leaders who had earlier, led by former Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad, held a 'Shanti Sammelan' in Jammu where they openly called for structural changes in the party admitting that it was 'weakening'. It is also important to mention that some of the G-23 including senior leader Anand Sharma had been extremely vocal over the induction of Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui's ISF into the Left alliance in Bengal which had also led to a war of words within the Congress party.

Elections to the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases across 1,01,916 polling stations, between March 27-April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.