Congress Will Buck 3-decade-old Alternating Govt Trend In Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said the party will fight unitedly in the Rajasthan assembly polls and retain power in the state, changing a 30-year-old trend of alternating government.

Pilot also said the Congress will be able to challenge the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections only if it forms the government again in Rajasthan.

Addressing a 'Kisan Sammelan' at Ajitgarh in Neem ka Thana district, he alleged that the BJP has failed leading the government at the Centre and as the opposition in Rajasthan.

The former deputy chief minister laid emphasis on taking everyone along to ensure the Congress forms the government again in Rajasthan.

“If we have to form the Congress government again, then we need to take everyone along...whether he is a small worker or a big leader of the country or state. Only if we take everyone along, the Congress family will be prosperous and the government will be formed again," said Pilot.

He further said that the Congress government will repeat in Rajasthan and will buck the 30 years old tradition of alternating government in the state.

“Unless the Congress forms the government again in Rajasthan, we will not be able to challenge the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” he added.

Pilot said that the Congress struggled when the BJP had won 163 out of 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan in 2013.

“Five years of our struggle was successful and the party formed the government in 2018 because this region supported the Congress,” he told the gathering.

Pilot said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as well as party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are holding rallies across the country, including Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan.