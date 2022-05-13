'Congress Will Come Out With A New Energy After The Chintan Shivir', Says G-23 Leader

Ahead of Congress' 'Chintan Shivir' in Rajasthan's Udaipur, the party's 'G-23' dissident group member and MP, Vivek Tankha, has exuded confidence that Congress will come out strong with a new vigour after the three-day event which is all set to begin on Friday, May 13. He said that he wants the political organisation to get a new and strong look after the brainstorming session.

Notably, Tankha was among the 23 Congress leaders who wrote a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi in August 2020 seeking an organizational revamp. While speaking to the media on Thursday, the 65-year-old lawyer-politician informed that he is heading towards Udaipur to participate in the 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' and further is hopeful that the party will come out with new energy after the event.

Further asserting that he will do everything possible to infuse a new life into the party, Tankha said, "I want to see Congress in a new and powerful avatar because Congress is the natural party of governance in India. If we want to keep the country intact, the Congress has to be powerful again."

It is pertinent to note that the 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' is being held in the backdrop of the party's string of electoral defeats in the past few years. Upon being asked whether Congress needs a non-Gandhi president to come out of the crisis after the defeats, the Congress leader further refused to comment on this adding that the matter is decided by the Gandhi family and the party. "I joined Congress after being influenced by the Gandhi family", he added.

Congress' Chintan Shivir

In the meantime, the three-day Chintan Shivir will be focusing on time-bound party restructuring, finding ways to combat politics of polarisation and getting battle-ready for upcoming electoral challenges. During this while, top Congress leaders will come out with solutions and further clear the party's stance on key issues including polarisation, Centre-state ties, forming of alliances, and attempts at bringing in ''uniformity", especially in the Northeast, reported PTI, citing official sources.

Notably, the grand old party will be holding the Chintan Shivir at Udaipur in Rajasthan from May 13 to 15 after a gap of almost nine years. This came after the party faced "an unprecedented crisis" as it remains in power on its own in just two states and has less than 100 members in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

(Image: @VivekTankha/Twitter/PTI)