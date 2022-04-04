Congress Will Fight Solo In 2023 Telangana Assembly Elections: Revanth Reddy

In a key development, Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy on Monday announced that the grand old party will contest solo against the Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) and the BJP in the assembly elections in the state, due in 2023. Reddy's remarks came after he attended the meeting presided by Rahul Gandhi earlier in the day. Speaking on the meeting, Revanth Reddy said, "We held a discussion with Rahul ji over various issues including farmers, inflation, fuel price hike and paddy procurement etc. Rahul ji will visit Telangana this month. No alliance...Congress will fight against TRS & BJP in Telangana."

Gandhi on Monday met senior Congress leaders from Telangana to brainstorm strategies for the forthcoming elections and also to discuss the prevailing political situation in the state. The meeting took place at Rahul Gandhi's residence. Notably, this is the second time Gandhi met with the party's state leaders in the span of last week.

We held a discussion with Rahul ji over various issues including farmers, inflation, fuel price hike and paddy procurement etc. Rahul ji will visit Telangana this month. No alliance...Congress will fight against TRS & BJP in Telangana: Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy pic.twitter.com/23ELd7Cax3 — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2022

Telangana elections 2023

TRS

It is pertinent to note that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is aiming for national ambitions and has actively conducted parleys with various regional leaders to constitute a non-Congress, non-BJP alliance to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress in the assembly elections in 2018 had partnered with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), but couldn't stop Telangana Rashtra Samithi's KCR Government. Earlier in March, Reddy dismissed the possibility of entering into a coalition with TRS, saying Congress will ally with any party but CM Chandrashekhar Rao's as "he is not trustworthy."

"Congress would not forge an alliance with KCR and his party TRS at any cost because he is not trustworthy. We have seen him in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019. We can trust any other leader or party, but not KCR and TRS," Reddy told ANI.

Earlier on March 21, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao acknowledged that poll strategist and founder of the Indian Political Action Committee, Prashant Kishor, is working with him.

BJP

Meanwhile, other parties have also started laying the groundwork for the assembly elections. BJP's Amit Shah is expected to visit Telangana on April 14. The party has already started with surveys on collecting information on the demands of the people from the party and the Government.

Congress is the second biggest party in the state with 19 seats, followed by Owaisi's AIMIM, which has seven seats. BJP, which fought on 118 seats in the previous elections, managed just a single seat.