Congress Will Have Continuous Agitation Against Rise In Petrol & Diesel Prices: Venugopal

In the wake of the petrol and diesel price hike, Congress Secretary KC Venugopal affirmed that his party is set to hold massive campaigns from November 14 to 29. Terming the period as 'Padayatra', Venugopal said that the fuel price hike will be followed by 'continuous agitation against the rising petrol & diesel prices.

'We're going to have continuous agitation against rise in petrol & diesel prices; massive campaigns from Nov 14-29. During these 15 days - one week entire Cong committees will also do 'Padayatra' throughout the country in their respective areas," Congress general secretary told ANI.

Petrol prices and Diesel prices hiked for 4th day in a row

Fuel prices were raised by 35 paise across the country on Saturday, October 23, continuing a four-day trend. With this hike, the price of precious fuels soared again, much to the dismay of Indians. After a 35 paise price jump, fuel was priced at Rs 107.24 per litre in the national capital of Delhi. Similarly, diesel prices increased by the same amount, with a litre costing Rs 95.97, according to an Indian Oil Corporation pricing notification.

Diesel rates in Chennai, India's southern metropolis, have surpassed Rs 100. On Saturday, diesel was priced at Rs 100.25 per litre, an increase of 33 paise. Petrol prices, on the other hand, were raised by 33 paise per litre to Rs 104.22. Petrol prices in Mumbai, India's financial capital, increased by 34 paise to Rs 113.12 a litre. Diesel used to cost Rs 104 in this city, but it is now 37 paise more expensive.

On Saturday, one litre of petrol in Kolkata cost Rs 107.78, an increase of 34 paise. Diesel prices in the eastern city have risen by 35 paise to Rs 99.08 a litre. Fuel prices in Bhopal also increased, according to a pricing notice from state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs). Petrol was selling for Rs 115.90 per litre in the Madhya Pradesh capital on Saturday, up 36 paise, while diesel was selling for Rs 105.27 per litre, up 38 paise.

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 113.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.00 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 107.24 per litre

Diesel - Rs 95.97 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 104.22 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.25 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 107.78 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.08 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 115.90 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.27 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 111.55 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.70 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 110.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.86 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 103.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 95.76 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 103.94 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.19 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 104.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.65 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 109.49 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.14 per litre

Image: PTI