'Congress Will Not Allow Anti-conversion Bill To Pass In Karnataka Assembly': Siddaramaiah

In a fresh attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Karnataka, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Siddaramaiah, on Friday, accused the BJP of trying to divert people’s attention from real problems by highlighting ‘emotive issues’ like love jihad and religious conversions.

The Congress leader and former chief minister of Karnataka made the comment in reference to the state government's decision to table an anti-conversion bill in Vidhan Soudha during the Winter Session.

'We won't let it pass in Assembly': Siddaramaiah

Asserting confidence that the Congress will come back to power in the state after the 2023 Assembly polls, Siddaramiah said that the Congress is against the anti-conversion bill and will not let the bill pass in the Assembly.

The Congress leader's comment comes at a time Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai has, on several occasions, stressed that his government is adamant about formulating the ‘anti-conversion’ bill and they are prepared to introduce it in the Winter Session of the state Assembly.

Criticising the BJP government, the former Karnataka chief minister said that based on the result of the MLC polls, the people of Karnataka want Congress to seize power again and exuded that they will come victorious in the next elections.

"Hundred per cent we will come back (to power after 2023 assembly polls). During the MLC polls from local authorities constituencies we got about 44,000 out of total 94,000 votes, while BJP got about 37,000, JD(S) got some 10,000," Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah accuses BJP leaders of forging documents

Additionally, the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly said that a person had filed a complaint in the special court alleging that Karnataka Urban Development Minister Byrati Basavraj, BJP MLC R Shankar and three others had hatched a conspiracy to knock off his property using forged documents.

A person filed a complaint in a court alleging that Karnataka Minister Byrati Basavraj, BJP MLC R Shankar & 3 others hatched a conspiracy to knock off his property based using forged documents: Leader of Opposition, Siddaramaiah (1/2) pic.twitter.com/F9IUw5qfr6 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021

"The court took cognizance of offences of cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery. A case was registered in the special court and summons have been issued against the accused," Siddaramaiah said.

"These are powerful people & may influence the probe. Minister Byrati Basavraj should not continue as a minister," he added,

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI/ANI)