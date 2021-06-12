Congress' Digvijaya Singh Sparks Fresh Row, Says 'revocation Of Art 370 Must Be Relooked'

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on Saturday shared a clip of an alleged clubhouse chat of the Congress party, where senior leader and Madhya Pradesh MP Digvijaya Singh can be heard hinting at a possible return of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, when his party returns to power. In the 1-minute clip shared by Malviya, Digvijaya Singh tells a Pakistani journalist that the decision to revoke Article 370 was an 'extremely sad decision,' and that when the Congress comes to power, they will 'certainly have to relook on this issue.'

"Democracy was not there in Kashmir when they revoked Article 370. Their insaniyat (humanity) was not there because they put everyone behind bars, and kashmiriyat is something which is basically the fundamentals of secularism. In a Muslim-majority state, there is Hindu praja and both work together. The reservation in Kashmir is given to Kashmiri pandits in government services. Therefore decision of revoking Article 370 and revoking the statehood of J&K is an extremely sad decision and the Congress party will certainly have to have a relook on this issue," said Digvijay Singh.

The clubhouse clip of the Congress leader was shared by Amit Malviya who slammed the grand-old party for echoing Pakistan's wishes.

In a Club House chat, Rahul Gandhi’s top aide Digvijaya Singh tells a Pakistani journalist that if Congress comes to power they will reconsider the decision of abrogating Article 370…



Really? यही तो पाकिस्तान चाहता है… pic.twitter.com/x08yDH8JqF — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 12, 2021

Congress joins hands with PAGD

Ever since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, Congress has taken a strong stance against the Centre's move. In December 2020, the party announced that it would extend support to the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) a consortium of parties such as the NC, PDP, Congress, CPI(M), JKPC and ANC which pledged to protect the "identity, autonomy and special status" of J&K.

After strong criticism, and the party's differing stance on certain issues, they decided to contest the District Development Council polls separately, however, extended outside support to the alliance. The alliance has been formed to 'struggle' for the restoration of Article 370.