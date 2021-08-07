Congress Will Replace TRS Govt In Upcoming Telangana Polls, Says Mallu Ravi

Amid the ongoing disturbances in the TRS Government, the Congress party said that it will be soon replacing the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Ahead of the upcoming elections, Senior Vice President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Mallu Ravi on Friday told ANI that people will vote for Congress instead of the TRS and it will soon replace the TRS government in the state.

The Congress leader also said that the party is about to begin the Dalit, 'Girijana Atmagurava Dhindora' campaign for mobilizing a large number of people and it will start from August 9 at the Indervelly village. The campaign will be addressing the issues of the tribal and the Dalits in the state and will focus on their development and improvement.

Recently, a meeting took place between Congress leaders of the Rangareddy District of Telangana.

Further, speaking on the Kerala Chief Minister, Ravi said that CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has broken several promises that he made during the previous assembly polls especially towards the Dalits and the tribals.

CM KCR had made several promises of bringing different schemes for the development and tribals and the Dalits but none of them was fulfilled. The CM has now started an initiative to provide Rs 10 lakhs to the Dalits, which too will start from the Huzurabad constituency where the polls are soon to begin. However, the scheme should not be limited to one constituency and be provided to the rest of the people as well, the leader added.

Speaking about their strategy to win the upcoming polls, he said that Congress has started a campaign against the state government will establish a government in the state.

Disturbances in Telangana

A lot of fingers were against the TRS government for carrying out misdeeds against the people of Telangana. The Telangana High Court has recently issued a notice to the Chief Secretary of the State for sanctioning crores of rupees for fighting Contempt of Court cases. Speaking on this, Congress has earlier alleged that the state government has been supporting Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

