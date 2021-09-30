Congress Will Soon Resolve Issues With Sidhu, Says Cabinet Min Pargat Singh Amid Crisis

Amid the ongoing tussle in the Punjab Congress party after the resignation of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu, one of his close confidants and Cabinet Minister Pargat Singh on Thursday assured that the issues with Sidhu will be sorted out within a couple of days. Speaking on the party's disputes with Sidhu, he said that the issue is being addressed by the party leaders and it will soon be resolved. He also said that the government and the party is working together to find an amicable settlement.

While speaking on the allegations made by Aam Aadmi Party Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Cabinet Minister Pargat Singh refuted those and said that the party doesn't need the advice of Kejriwal and will always work in the best interest of Punjab. He further added that there are several issues in the party and it is not based on a particular personality.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi CM Kejriwal while addressing the media said that the "Punjab government has been reduced to 'tamasha' and I urge the new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to immediately remove tainted ministers from his cabinet."

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress President

These remarks came shortly after Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from his position as Punjab Congress Chief. He took the decision after being upset over the recent bureaucratic set-up by the government and further his commands not being followed regarding the cabinet expansion.

One minister and three Congress leaders also resigned soon after Sidhu tendered his resignation. In a big blow to the Congress party ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, senior leaders now look forward to resolving the ongoing turmoil in the party. The major tussle escalated last month between Navjot Singh Sidhu and former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh after Sidhu was appointed as the Congress Chief against the wish of the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Navjot Sidhu has accepted the invitation of CM Charanjit Singh Channi to meet him. A day earlier, Channi had refuted the notion that the Punjab Congress president was intentionally trying to sabotage the government and asserted that his issues will be addressed via dialogue.

