'Congress Will Suffer If Sachin Pilot Stays In Rajasthan': Gehlot Camp MLA Fires Salvo

In an explosive charge, Ashok Gehlot loyalist and Independent MLA Ramkesh Meena accused Sachin Pilot of conspiring with BJP to topple the Rajasthan government. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Wednesday, he condemned the attempt to cause problems for the state government at a juncture when it is tackling the second COVID-19 wave. Moreover, Meena questioned the Tonk MLA on whether he met Gehlot to resolve his grievances. Contending that Congress can suffer a huge loss if Pilot stays in Rajasthan, he urged the party high command to deploy him outside the state.

Rajasthan legislator Ramkesh Meena remarked, "The atmosphere in Rajasthan created by Sachin Pilot should end. All of us Independents and MLAs who have come from BSP are supporting the government even today. People of Rajasthan have suffered a lot due to the COVID-19 crisis. I want to thank Ashok Gehlot for tackling COVID-19 wisely and saved the people of Rajasthan from the second wave. At this juncture, Sachin Pilot and all political parties should support Gehlot."

Dubbing the ex-Rajasthan Deputy CM as an "outsider", he added, "He is from Uttar Pradesh. I will tell the high command that he can be put to better use in Uttar Pradesh where the elections are due. In UP, Congress has a much poorer position than Rajasthan. If he has the capability of propelling the party from 21 to 101 seats, he can perhaps help Congress form the government in Uttar Pradesh."

Resentment in Rajasthan Congress

Sachin Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11, 2020, set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. Despite Pilot's insistence that he will not join BJP, the Congress party sacked him as the Deputy CM and the PCC chief on July 14, 2020. The efforts to ensure the stability of the Congress government bore fruit on August 10, 2020, when the Tonk MLA met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital.

Furthermore, he committed to working in the interest of the Congress party after a decision was taken to form a three-member committee to resolve the grievances of the MLAs belonging to his camp. However, Pilot recently expressed dissatisfaction over his concerns not being addressed by the committee in the last 10 months. The Tonk MLA also reportedly indicated that a split in the party is imminent if no solution is found within a month's time.

Thereafter, the legislators close to him such as Ved Prakash Solanki publicly voiced their disappointment over the delay in Cabinet expansion and political appointments. As per sources, a breakthrough is in sight after the Congress high command has assured Pilot that the MLAs belonging to his camp will be not only be accommodated in the Cabinet but also given many important portfolios. As per sources, 6 BSP-turned-Congress MLAs and 13 Independents are working as per the plan of Ashok Gehlot to counter the Pilot camp's demand for Cabinet expansion and political appointments.