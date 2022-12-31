'Congress Will Sweep Madhya Pradesh Elections And BJP...': Rahul Gandhi's Big Claim

Rahul Gandhi, former Congress chief, on December 31, Saturday, while addressing a press conference in the national capital, claimed that his party will sweep the Madhya Pradesh elections and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will be seen nowhere.

Addressing the press conference, the 52-year-old Wayanad MP said, "I can give this in writing that Congress is going to sweep the Madhya Pradesh elections and BJP will be seen nowhere. I can guarantee you that Congress will come to power. Every person in Madhya Pradesh knows that BJP has formed its government using money."

#WATCH | I can give this in writing that Congress is going to sweep the Madhya Pradesh elections. BJP will be seen nowhere. I can guarantee this to you. Every person in MP knows that BJP has formed its government using money: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/Y2pniCtTZC — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

The Congres leader further asserted that the fight between BJP and Congress is no more a tactical political fight. "Opposition needs a central ideological framework that only Congress can provide but our role is also to make sure that opposition parties feel comfortable.

The Congress leader further said that he considers BJP as his 'guru" (teacher) as the party shows him a roadmap and teaches him 'what should never be done'.

I want them (BJP) to attack us aggressively, this will help Congress party understand its ideology. I consider them (BJP) as my Guru, they are showing me the way and training me on what is not to be done: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/k2VV5L5n4e — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

'Opposition needs to stand effectivity with a vision': Rahul Gandhi

He further urged the opposition to unite to present an alternative vision to the people. Gandhi said the Bharat Jodo Yatra provided a framework to present a new way of working and thinking to the people. Gandhi also sought mutual respect between opposition leaders and Congress in taking on the BJP, which has been completely dominating the country's political space.

"If the opposition stands effectively with a vision, it will become very difficult for the BJP to win elections. But the opposition has to coordinate effectively and the opposition has to go to the people with an alternative vision," he said.

#WATCH | If opposition stands effectively with a vision, what I am hearing from the ground, it will become very difficult for BJP to win the elections. But the opposition has to coordinate properly & the opposition has to go to the people with an alternative vision: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/KvKj0Elton — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

He said, "India should emerge as a production nation instead of a rent-seeking nation. It should have an education policy that allowed children to give wings to their imagination and look beyond careers in medicine, engineering, civil services and law."

Speaking about his Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered New Delhi on December 24, Rahul Gandhi said, "When I started this, I just took it as an ordinary yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Slowly we understood that this yatra has a voice and feelings."

Notably, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume on January 3 and enter Uttar Pradesh after which it will proceed to Haryana, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.