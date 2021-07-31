'Congress Will Take Up Issues Of People': TN Party In-charge Ahead Of Local Body Polls

Ahead of local body polls, Congress state in-charge of Tamil Nadu Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday said that the party is strengthening itself at the grassroots levels. Informing that the party is planning to take up the issues of people, Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the party is having a discussion with its district presidents and senior office bearers.

The Tamil Nadu state Congress state in-charge said, "Tomorrow, we're having discussions with all our depts & secretaries. So, we're now going to the grassroots level, take up the issues of people."

Tamil Nadu: Dinesh Gundu Rao on DMK-Cong alliance

While speaking about the DMK and Congress alliance, Rao said that his party is in full support of the alliance. Remarking that the Congress party is giving full support to the CM MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government, he said, "We are definitely together".

Earlier on June 22, the Supreme Court (SC) vacation bench of Justice Hemant Gupta and Justice Aniruddha Bose had directed the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission to conduct the local body election in the 9 new districts and declare results before September 15. The top court had also said that the local body election is to be held in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Tirupathur, Ranipet, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi.

The 9 districts are separated from the existing four districts and the elections to their local bodies were to be held before December 2019 after completing the delimitation process, for which they have now been given an extension. Except for all the other districts local body elections have been conducted in the AIADMK regime, said Rao. Local body elections are expected to be announced by the state election commission soon.

(Image: ANI)