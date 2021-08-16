Congress Wishes Sushmita Dev A 'bright Future' As She Eyes Entry Into TMC In Tripura

Lamenting at the exit of Sushmita Dev from Congress, senior Assam MP Ripun Bora on Monday, urged her to rethink her action. Bora stated that if she had any issues with the party, Dev should have discussed it internally. Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala affirmed that Dev was a close friend and wished her well for her future endeavours.

Congress reacts to Dev's exit

"I tried to talk to Sushmita Dev Ji but her phone was switched off. Sonia ji has not received any of her letters yet. She was a hard worker, a versatile and capable person. Whatever she decides, she will do it after thinking properly. I wish her a bright future on behalf of myself and the party," said Surjewala.

Sushmita Dev was a dedicated Congress leader, never thought she would take such a decision. We were like family. If she had anything against the party, she should have discussed it. I request her to reconsider her decision & withdraw resignation: Congress MP Ripun Bora pic.twitter.com/ljJ1GUI8iY — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2021

Sushmita Dev quits Congress

On Monday, throwing Assam Congress into disarray, senior leader Sushmita Dev quit the party after being unhappy with the party's performance in Assam polls. Dev, in her resignation letter, has thanked all the leaders for the opportunity, seeking their blessings as she begins a 'new chapter in public service'. Dev has already changed her Twitter bio to former Mahila Congress president, a former member of Congress.

Moreover, sources added that Sushmita Dev is likely to join Trinamool Congress very soon as she is scheduled to meet top TMC leaders such as West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata. As per sources, she is eyeing to change her political base from Assam to Tripura. An MLA from 2011, she was elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2014 General Election from Silchar. However, the All India Mahila Congress chief suffered a shocking defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls at the hands of BJP's Rajdeep Roy.

Earlier in March, ahead of the polls, speculations had arisen that Dev had allegedly sent her resignation to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. Dev, who is pro-CAA, had argued that people in the Barak Valley are in its favour. Moreover, she sparked a row by refusing to wear the 'no CAA' gamosa while sharing a stage with top Congress leaders. Dev was allegedly unhappy with the seat-sharing formula with AIUDF, as per sources.

Congress drubbing

Congress was wiped out by the BJP led by Congress-turned-BJP minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the recent polls. The NEDA convenor led the BJP to victory, wooing women voters by promising to waive off small loans and not mentioning any implementation of CAA - which had been the main poll plank of the Congress. BJP won 60 seats while its alliance partners AGP got nine seats and UPPL got 6 seats, while Congress failed miserably, winning 29 seats while its Mahajot alliance partners won - AIUDF (16), BPF (4) and CPM (1). Sarma was rewarded as the BJP chose him as their CM, replacing Sarbananda Sonowal.