Congress Won Karnataka Due To Bharat Jodo Yatra Asserts KC Venugopal

The Congress is set to hold yatras at the district level to commemorate the Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra, which was launched on September 7, 2022.

Bharat Jodo Yatra

KC Venugopal and Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra | Image:ANI


Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal attributed the poll success achieved by the party in the Karnataka assembly election to the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Announcing district-level marches on the first anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Venugopal asserted that the Bharat Jodo Yatra, helmed by former party chief and Wayannad MP Rahul Gandhi, added strength to the party and influenced the party’s prospects in the election-bound state of Karnataka. 

Venugopal said that the yatra helped the party in bringing their cadre back to life in the state just ahead of the elections. “The Bharat Jodo Yatra had given tremendous enthusiasm.. an electrifying effect on the cadre of the party over India,” said the Congress leader during a press briefing. Highlighting that the yatra covered over 580 kilometres of the southern state, Vennugopal said that the yatra helped Congress secure a bigger mandate. “One of the reasons we won Karnataka in a bigger way is the 580 kilometres yatra in Karnataka,” said the Congress General Secretary. 

Highlighting that the grand old Congress party is celebrating the first anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra which was kicked off on September 7 last year, Venugopal announced that the party would be organising 722 Bharat Jodo Yatras all over India. The marches would be led by CWC members, MPs, MLAs, leaders and office bearers of the Congress party from 5-6  PM on September 7, followed by a Bharat Jodo Yatra. 

He said that not only the party but every Indian who believes in the principles of democracy and values of the country was positively influenced by the 4081 kilometres yatra taken up by the Congress party, asserting that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has changed the political atmosphere of the country.

Rahul Gandhi had launched the yatra on September 7, 2022, in Kanyakumari. It ended on January 30 this year as Gandhi capped his ambitious 145-day journey in Srinagar, travelling through 12 states, 2 union territories, 75 districts and 76 Lok Sabha constituencies, highlighted Venugopal. 

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said that the huge mandate won by the Congress in Karnataka is an affirmation of party leader Rahul Gandhi's hard work and this was evident during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. 

The Congress had secured 135 seats in Karnataka, well past the majority mark of 113 and the BJP could just win 66 seats. Apart from the electoral success, many experts suggest that the yatra transformed Gandhi's image, from a reluctant and part-time politician to one who is mature and taken seriously by opponents. 

