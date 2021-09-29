Congress Won't Humour Navjot Singh Sidhu's Demands Anymore; In 'wait-and-watch Mode'

In an unpredicted move, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief on Tuesday, triggering a meltdown of the Congress party in the state. According to Republic Media Network's sources, the Congress leadership is now in a 'wait and watch' mode. Reportedly, the party has decided to hold no more talks with the cricketer-turned-politician.

The Congress top brass has made it clear to no more convince Navjot Singh Sidhu, reported the sources. The Delhi leadership is in touch with new Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to come out with a solution. He has reportedly been asked to make no reshuffle in the cabinet.

Sidhu on Tuesday announced his resignation as Punjab Congress chief on Twitter citing that "the collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner." In a video message earlier today, he said that he cannot compromise with his ethics, moral authority and pinned out that he did not want a "repeat system of tainted leaders and officers in the state."

"I have no personal rivalry with anyone. 17 years of my political career has been for a purpose, to make a difference, to take a stand and to make people's lives better. This is my only religion," Sidhu said.

Backed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders, Sidhu laid the foundation for Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation as Punjab CM and Charanjit Singh Channi's takeover.

Turmoil in Punjab Congress

Sidhu is reportedly unhappy over the bureaucratic setup and his directions not being followed after Cabinet rejig. He was appointed Punjab Congress chief on July 23 following months of unrest in the Punjab Congress unit.

Sidhu's resignation, just a few months ahead of the assembly polls in the state, has intensified the crisis in the Congress unit and triggered discussions and deliberations. A minister and three party leaders also stepped down in support of Sidhu.

Reacting to developments in Punjab Congress, senior party leader Kapil Sibal questioned why are people leaving the grand old party. He asserted that Punjab is a border state and the recent turmoil in the state is an advantage to ISI and Pakistan. "We know the history of Punjab and the rise of extremism there... Congress should ensure that they remain united," he said.