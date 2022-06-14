'Congress Won't Stop, Govt Trying To Muzzle Rahul Gandhi's Voice': Surjewala Slams Centre

Ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's second day of interrogation at the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in New Delhi, Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday hit out at the Modi regime yet again over attacking the opposition powers, asserting that the ED probe against Rahul Gandhi is an attempt to "muzzle his voice."

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Surjewala said that Rahul Gandhi has always questioned the PM Modi-led central government over several national issues including Chinese activities on the borders, inflation, fuel price hike, unemployment, and religious vendetta among other issues which is why he is being constantly attacked.

Adding more to it, Surjewala, while alleging that Rahul Gandhi is being intentionally targeted by the Centre, further added that the Wayanad MP was the one who raised the issues of the public in front of the government without any fear while many others were scared of the "government-controlled central agencies" parted ways and joined the BJP.

"Congress will not fear or bow before BJP": Surjewala

The Congress leader, while proclaiming that the Congress will neither fear the attacks nor will not bow down before the BJP government, further added,

"We are Gandhi's heirs; we will once again walk, our 'Satyagraha' won't stop."

Heaping praises on Rahul Gandhi, Surjewala also added that the Gandhi scion was the one who directly questioned the government over people's issues and this is why the government is getting troubled by him and is now targetting him. "The targets on him by the government is on the people's voice and not on the Congress or Rahul Gandhi as he was the voice of the people", he added.

Later, while answering media questions, Surjewala also mentioned the names of a few opposition BJP leaders including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Narayan Rane, Soumen Mitra, Yediyurappa, and Suvendu Adhikari among others, and claimed that all of these leaders were earlier in Congress and other parties but defected to BJP after their involvement in corruption started surfacing.

"Now, they are with BJP and have got a clean chit. Whoever has a history of corruption shifts to the BJP and gets rid of all charges. The ED is not investigating them anymore", he added.

The Congress leader also referred to the party's protests carried out in Delhi on Monday and called the government a "coward". "The way Congress leaders and ministers were manhandled, beaten, and thrashed shows that government is scared", he added.

Image: ANI