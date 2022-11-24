Congress Won't Tell Gehlot Off For Hurling Insults At Sachin Pilot; Touts His Experience

Amid the ongoing war of words between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, Congress on Thursday, November 24, gave a clean chit to Gehlot over his alleged derogatory remarks against Pilot, calling him an 'experienced political leader' and Pilot his 'younger colleague'.

In an official statement, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh stated, "Shri Ashok Gehlot is a senior and experienced political leader. Whatever differences he has expressed with his younger colleague Shri Sachin Pilot will be resolved in a manner that strengthens the Congress Party. Right now it is the duty of each and every Congressman and Congresswoman to make the already hugely successful Bharat Jodo Yatra even more impactful in the North Indian states."

This comes after Congress leader Sachin Pilot called out Ashok Gehlot for his remarks and said that the allegations made by the Rajashtan CM were "baseless". "Ashok Gehlot is a senior and experienced leader, I don't know who is advising him to level false, baseless allegations against me. Today it is required to strengthen the party," said Congress leader Sachin Pilot while talking to ANI.

Pilot slams Gehlot for calling him a "traitor"

The Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had called Sachin Pilot a "traitor" and said that he can never become the Chief Minister of the state. Taking a dig at CM Gehlot's statement, Pilot said that BJP was badly defeated in Rajasthan when he was the state party chief.

"BJP was badly defeated in Rajasthan when I was the state party president. Still, the Congress president gave him another chance to Gehlot to become CM. Today the priority should be on how we can again win the Rajasthan election," he said.

Pilot called the accusations unjustified at a time when the party needs to stand together against the BJP and support Bharat Jodo Yatra to make it successful. "Rahul Gandhi is on Bharat Jodo Yatra and we all need to jointly make the yatra successful. The only party that can challenge BJP is Congress. We need to challenge BJP in all ruling states," said Pilot.



(With Agency Inputs)