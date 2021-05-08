Congress Worker Nabbed By Indore Police For Selling Oxy-fluorometers At Inflated Prices

In a shocking development, Congress worker Yatindra Verma has been arrested by Indore police on Saturday for allegedly selling oxy-fluorometers at an inflated price amid a shortage. Rajendra Nagar Traffic Inspector (TI) Amrita Solanki posed as a buyer and apprehended Verma red-handed as he tried to see oxy-fluorometer at Rs 7000 each, while the market prices range between Rs 1500 to 2000. Madhya Pradesh has 88,614 active COVID cases, 5,42,632 active cases, and 6160 fatalities.

Congress worker arrested for black marketing oxy-fluorometer

Sources state that Verma was selling several essential equipments such as oxy-fluorometer at an inflated rate in the black market. His activities tipped off Rajendra Nagar police, who have now arrested him. This comes amid several Congress members accusing BJP members of hoarding essential drugs like Remdesivir amid severe shortage in the state. Indore police has already nabbed eleven people in four separate incidents for alleged black marketing of key COVID-19 medicines and 14 vials of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab as well as five boxes of Fabiflu tablets.

"We are planning to invoke the stringent National Security Act against them. Some of the accused have links to Gujarat and probe was underway along with police of that state," said Superintendent of Police (East) Ashutosh Bagri told reporters. The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the Director-General of Police (DGP) to form special teams in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur to nab black marketers of Remdesivir, an anti-viral injection used in COVID-19 treatment, and other life-saving medicines.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Atul Sreedharan said, "We direct the Director-General of Police to constitute special teams in these cities and other major places to trace out all such black marketers." The court further asked the DGP to take stern action against not only the black marketers of the drugs, but also the persons from whom they procure the medicines. Madhya Pradesh is currently under strict curfew over rising COVID surge and failing medical infrastructure.

On Friday, Madhya Pradesh saw 11,708 fresh COVID-19 cases and 84 fatalities that took the tally of infections to 6,49,114 and toll to 6,244, an official from the state health department said. At least 4,815 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 5,47,447, the official said. With 65,262 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has crossed 81.92 lakh.