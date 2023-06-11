Congress Worker Shot Dead In Bengal's Murshidabad, Party Blames TMC For Pre-poll Violence

A Congress worker was shot dead in West Bengal's Murshidabad recently, marking another incident of pre-election violence in the state. Identified as Phulchand Sheikh (45), the man was allegedly attacked by TMC members while he was playing cards at Ratanpur village on June 9 and succumbed to his injuries at the Kandi hospital. West Bengal Congress in charge Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused the TMC of hooliganism and intimidating the opposition parties by creating a fearful environment. TMC MP Saugata Roy, however, says "One person has died recently but that doesn't mean that there was any big violence...media and opposition parties are exaggerating."

#WATCH | West Bengal: Our apprehension is proving true. The ruling party in Bengal is doing hooliganism & is using the administration to create an environment of fear. Opposition is being intimidated in a planned manner, they (TMC) do not want Murshidabad elections to be held… pic.twitter.com/AjhcDrljrW June 10, 2023

The Congress worker was attacked on the day when the process of filing nominations for the panchayat election 2023 began. This process will continue till June 15, followed by the election day on July 8 and results on July 11. Since the panchayat election is being considered to be a key indicator of the state's mood before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, violence has started to flare up in Bengal. As many as 13 people died as a result of the attacks that took place in the 2018 panchayat polls.

Another round of flare-up in Bengal

West Bengal has been marred with political violence in the past which has led to the deaths of workers from every major party. The horrific arson in Bribhum's Bogtui village where eight people were burnt alive is a recent major example of targeted political killings in the state. It transpired as a form of retaliation after some assailants hurled bombs at TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh who later died.

The story of violence, however, dates back decades into the past when Mamata Banerjee was a member of the Congress party which had a stronghold in Bengal. The Congress and CPI(M) supporters clashed on multiple occasions which led to the deaths of many.

Murshidabad: Congress' district of hope & loss

The Congress party continues to weaken as its lone MLA from Sagardighi switched to the TMC despite a historic win in March this year. Bayron Biswas jumped ship on May 29 despite winning the bypoll with a margin of 22,986 votes. This resulted in a war of words between Congress and the TMC as the former accused the latter of poaching its MLAs.

Meanwhile, Congress is demanding security for the villagers owing to the violence that is unfolding. Three people, including a local TMC worker, have been arrested with firearms after the latest incident.