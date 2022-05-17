Congress Workers Arrive At Chidambaram's Chennai Residence To Show Support Amid CBI Raids

In a massive development, CBI raided premises linked with senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in connection with a fresh case registered by the central agency. Currently, searches are underway at 9 locations across the country including Chennai, Mumbai, Karnataka, Odisha and Punjab. Following this, several Congress leaders and workers arrived at the Congress leader’s residence in a display of support.

Congress workers arrived at senior leader P Chidambaram's Chennai residence amid CBI raids and slammed the central agency for its actions. Claiming that the Congress leader was being targeted, Congress’ local leaders accused the ruling BJP government in the Centre of using the CBI as an ‘instrument.’ “We support P Chidambaram,” the party workers said while arriving at their leader’s house in mass.

“The CBI and ED are entirely in the hands of BJP. These cases are not new to Congress. The truth will come out soon,” party leaders told media from Chidambaram's residence. The workers here also accused the PM Modi-led government of using central agencies as ‘instruments to suppress the voices against the government’. The party leaders said that they arrived at the former minister’s residence to meet Chidambaram’s wife, who is inside the residence as the raids continue.

“Law will take its own course. The investigation is going on and we can’t comment on it till it's completed,” the Congress workers told media at the former minister’s residence while commenting on the case filed against Karti Chidambaram. They further slammed the Centre and said that the BJP was afraid of Congress raising its voice. This comes as the central agency officials continue to raid premises linked with the senior Congress leader. As per sources, the CBI suspects his son and Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram of facilitating visas of 250 Chinese nationals after receiving illegal gratification of Rs. 50 lakh. This new case is believed to be an off-shoot of an ongoing probe.

Randeep Surjewala slams 'preposterous allegations' against Chidambaram

Earlier in the day, Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala came in defence of the former minister and claimed that the raids were being undertaken over ‘preposterous allegations.’ Lauding the former union minister amid the raids, Surjewala tweeted, “Mr P Chidambaram is a Nationalist and a Patriot, whose commitment to the country is unquestionable. To plant source-based preposterous allegations against a former Home Minister and Finance Minister by CBI reflects the lowest ebb in political discourse.”

CBI conducts raids in fresh case registered against Karti Chidambaram

As per sources, the Sivaganga MP's foreign remittances between 2010-14 are under the CBI scanner. During this Karti Chidambaram’s father was a Minister in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government and handled portfolios such as Home and Finance.

In his first reaction, Karti Chidambaram quipped, "I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record". This is being perceived as his frustration over the raids being conducted by the central agency again. Speaking to the media, Birbal Singh- a guard at P Chidambaram's residence stated that 7 CBI officials had arrived in the morning and asked about the whereabouts of the Lok Sabha MP.

It is pertinent to note that Karti Chidambaram has been under the scanner of agencies in an array of cases. He was arrested by the CBI in the INX media case on February 28, 2018, and was granted bail in March that year. Basically, the CBI registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to INX Media for foreign funds of Rs.305 crore during P Chidambaram’s tenure as Finance Minister.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD/ ANI