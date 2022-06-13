Congress Workers Detained In Delhi For 'creating Disturbances': Special CP Sagar Hooda

On Monday, Congress workers staged a massive protest against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) outside the AICC office in Delhi. The demonstration was organised to protest against the ED's summons on party president Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi. On June 1, the ED issued summonses to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in a money-laundering case involving the National Herald-Associated Journals Ltd agreement.

In wake of this, Delhi Special CP (Law and Order) Sagar Hooda said that they have detained several Congress workers for protesting against the Central agency's move without the necessary permission.

“Before protests, Congress workers asked for permission. Congress leaders gave a letter to us last night asking permission for their 200 office bearers, MPs, senior leaders & 1000 workers to visit the AICC office. We gave permission for 100 workers and we told them others can go to Jantar Mantar. However, in the morning they gave a list of more than 100 people. They came in large numbers, and conditions were violated in the area. Appropriate action has been taken and we have detained people who were creating a disturbance in the area," Special CP (Law and Order) Sagar Hooda said.

"Today morning, we received a list of 198 people to go to AICC office, after which they revised it & listed 214 people. We allowed them & detained unauthorised gatherings that happened at a few spots. Situation & traffic normal now. Protests not permitted in the area anymore," Special CP Hooda added.

“Several Congress leaders took to the streets to protest on Monday morning. However, the situation of law and order is normal now. We have detained a large number of people and heavy police have been deployed outside the AICC office in Delhi. Some people have been sent to different districts too. Protest march is not allowed. We have also imposed Section 144 in the region,” Delhi Special CP (Law and Order) Sagar Hooda said.

Section 144 was already imposed, Supreme Court has some guidelines & as per our own SoP, we could not provide the permission; we permitted 100 people to go to the AICC office & the rest of the demonstration was permitted to be held at Jantar Mantar: Sagar Hooda, Special CP (L&O) — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

Congress workers stage protest outside AICC office

High drama unfolded outside the AICC office in Delhi as Congress workers arrived there carrying placards to protest against ED summons to Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald scam case. Visuals from outside the AICC headquarters showed Congress workers sloganeering against the Central agency, while the police tried to ease the situation. Many of the detained workers, continued to sloganeer in support of the Congress leader while being taken away by the police from the protest site.

Meanwhile, the ED has begun grilling Rahul Gandhi in the probe pertaining to the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. Owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited, the paper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL). It is pertinent to note that party chief Sonia Gandhi was summoned by the ED on June 8; however, she sought time from the agency as she was recovering from the COVID-19.

BJP hits out at 'fake Satyagraha' by Congress workers

Hitting out at the Congress workers’ protest against the ED summons on Rahul Gandhi, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said that the AICC was doing ‘drama’ instead of cooperating with the investigation. “The AICC has become All-India Corrupt Committee. They are not cooperating and are doing drama. This is a fake Satyagraha by Congress workers and the party is playing the card of victimhood,” Poonawala said.

“Congress leaders make excuses and are involved in covering up corruption. All corruption done by Gandhi family should come out. This is a big scam done by one family of the Congress,” the BJP spokesperson said while slamming the Congress. He further mocked the ongoing protests and said, “Even Mahatma Gandhi would have felt bad by seeing this fake Satyagraha.”

The ED had originally issued summons to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in a money-laundering case in connection with the National Herald-Associated Journals Ltd deal on June 1.