Congress Workers Fry Up 'Twitter Bird' To Protest Against Rahul Gandhi's Suspension

In a rather peculiar incident, the Andhra Pradesh Congress workers fried what they referred to as a "Twitter bird" to protest against the microblogging website for temporarily suspending Rahul Gandhi's official handle. The former Congress President's handle was suspended last week after he uploaded a picture with the kins of the 9-year-old Delhi rape and murder victim.

In the video accessed by Republic Media Network, the workers of the Andhra Pradesh Congress can be heard referring to Twitter as they fry the bird. "You Twitter-you have done a mistake by blocking Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account and not promoting our tweets. So, we are frying this and, sending it to the headquarters in Gurgaon and Delhi," said one of the workers, reportedly identified as the son of former party MP Harsha Kumar. It is pertinent to mention here that he is the same person who earlier threw his motorcycle into Hussain Sagar lake to protest against the rising fuel prices.

Delhi rape and murder case

On August 1, a 9-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Delhi's Old Nangal village by a priest and three others while fetching water from a nearby crematorium. The four accused later approached the victim's mother half an hour later, claiming that she died after being electrocuted while getting water from the cooler. They not only dissuaded the mother from calling the police citing that the doctors "will steal her daughter's organs" but also allegedly convinced that it was better to cremate the body. After the parents filed a complaint, police arrested the four accused of murder, rape, criminal intimidation under sections of the Indian Penal Code, POSCO Act, and SC/ST Act.

Controversy involving Rahul Gandhi

The next day former Congress President Rahul Gandhi went to meet the parents of the victim and even shared an image of himself with them. Sharing the image, in which the faces of the mother and the father were visible, Gandhi wrote, "The parents' tears are saying only one thing - their daughter, the daughter of this country, deserves justice. And I am with them on this path of justice."

Following the post, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo took to Twitter, saying that revealing the identity of the girl by tweeting a photo of her parents is a violation of the POCSO Act. “Taking cognizance of this, the NCPCR has asked Twitter India to issue a notice to Rahul Gandhi and remove the post," the NCPCR wrote in a tweet. The notice issued to the resident grievance officer of Twitter India revealed that the commission had received a complaint that the photo shared by Gandhi "reveals the identity of the girl."

Thereafter, Twitter deleted the post, and after a couple of days even suspended Rahul Gandhi's account.

