On Sunday, Congress workers manhandled CISF Jawans deployed for former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's security in Indore. In a video accessed by Republic TV, Congress workers were seen pushing CISF personnel who were trying to control the crowd amid Kamal Nath's arrival in the city.

The incident was reported on Sunday night when Congress workers misbehaved with the CISF jawans who were just doing their duty.

This comes amid Khargone violence which shocked Madhya Pradesh state on the occasion of Ram Navami. Referring to the recent clash, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to divide society.

Kamal Nath told ANI, “These riots that took place in Khargone are against the culture of our country. Our culture is to unite the society but BJP is trying to divide it. I spoke to Khargone’s IG and he assured me he would maintain peace in the district.”

Many Congress workers were present to meet the former CM who was in the city to meet state Congress president Vinay Bakliwal at his residence.

It was during this meeting, that a Congress worker, Devendra Yadav, and his associates clashed with a CISF jawan posted for Kamal Nath’s security. Later, the security situation was brought under control.

Khargone violence

On Sunday, April 10, Islamists attacked Hindus celebrating Ram Navami with stones and petrol bombs in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. The celebrations turned into a horror story within minutes. Responding to the violence in Khargone during the Ram Navami festival, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that a tribunal will be set up to assess the losses and the recovery of damages from the rioters.

A curfew was imposed in the entire violence-hit Khargone city on Sunday which was relaxed for two hours on Thursday and only women were allowed to step out to buy essential items. So far, nearly 100 people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

In a related update to the violence, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier ordered the demolition of illegal buildings of those involved in the stone-throwing. On April 11, the administration used Bulldozers to demolish around 16 houses and 29 shops.

