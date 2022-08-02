Congress Workers Protest At Herald House Amid Multi-city ED Raids In National Herald Case

Congress workers reached the Herald House as raids by Enforcement Directorate (ED) continued at 12 locations across in Delhi in the National Herald case on Tuesday. The workers, hundreds in number, gathered outside the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg-based building raising slogans of 'ED haye, haye!' with placards in hand that read 'National Herald case to bas ek banana hai, Modi sarkar ki vifaltaaon ko chupana hai (National Herald case is just an excuse, the real motive is to hide the failures of the Modi government)'.

This is in line with Congress' General Secretary and In-Charge of Communication Jairam Ramesh statement on social media on the raids, which he called 'a part of the continued attack against India's principal opposition'. "We strongly condemn this vendetta politics against those who speak up against the Modi Govt. You cannot silence us!" Ramesh had written on Twitter.

'Anticipating a crowd by Congress'

The raids come days after Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son and former holder of the post, Rahul Gandhi were questioned. Sonia Gandhi was asked over 100 questions in July, during interrogations that spanned three days for 12 hours in total. On the other hand, Rahul's interrogation took place in June for 5 five days, and was asked around 150 questions involving the Young Indians' takeover of Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the company that runs the National Herald newspaper.

The questioning of the Gandhis was initiated after the ED late last year registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. This was after a trial court here took cognisance of an Income Tax department probe against Young Indian based on a private criminal complaint by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.