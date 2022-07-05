Congress Workers Protest Outside MLA Zameer Ahmed's Residence In Bengaluru Over ACB Raids

Following the Anti-Corruption Bureau's (ACB) multiple raids carried out at Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan's premises in Bengaluru on Tuesday, it has prompted an angry protest by his supporters and various party workers on the streets. This pertains to the ACB's ongoing investigation in connection to the Enforcement Directorate's report on a disproportionate assets (DA) case against the Congress MLA.

As party workers and supporters in huge numbers gathered outside the residence of Zameer Ahmed Khan in Bengaluru cantonment and were seen raising slogans against the investigative agency and the BJP government accusing it of targeting opposition leaders for a 'political agenda'.

The protestors also brought posters of the MLA and shouted in support of the leader being targetted by the ACB.

Notably, the raids were carried out after the ACB registered a case based on the ED report which claimed that Khan owns certain 'disproportionate assets' which is not aligned with his source of income.

ACB raids at Congress leader's premises in Bengaluru

Based on a DA case against Karnataka Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, teams of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday conducted raids across 5 locations in Bengaluru - 2 offices and 3 residences linked to Congress MLA. These locations were his residence of the Chamaranpet constituency MLA at Bengaluru Cantonment, a flat at silver Oak Apartment, a guest house at Sadashiva Nagar, GK Associates office at Banashankari and National Travels office in Kalasipalya.

The raids were carried out by an IA team of 40 officials at different locations including Sadashiva Nagar, Banashankari, Kalasipalya & his residence in Bengaluru Cantonment, informed ACB. Similar raids were earlier carried out by the ED at the leader's house in August 2021 in connection to a money laundering case.

Image: ANI