Congress Workers Protest Outside Sidda's Residence, Demand Ministerial Post For MLA

Ahead of cabinet expansion in Karnataka, Congress party workers from the Hiriyur Assembly constituency held a protest outside CM Siddaramaiah's residence, demanding a ministerial post for MLA D Sudhakar. The followers of Congress MLA Shivanna from Anekal also showed up in huge numbers in front of the Karnataka CM's residence demanding their MLA to be made part of the Karnataka Cabinet. Immediately, a heavy police force was deployed outside Siddaramaiah's residence.

Yesterday, the members of All India Panchamasali Lingayat Mahasabha passed three resolutions including a demand urging the ruling Congress party to accommodate at least five Panchamasali leaders in the Cabinet.

Karnataka Cabinet expansion

Newly elected Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar are expected to meet the Congress high command today for further discussions on cabinet expansion, and allocation of portfolios to existing Ministers.

“That will be informed by CM Siddaramaiah and AICC. As the party president, I will definitely go to Delhi,” said Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar when asked about discussions on the formation of the cabinet in Delhi.

Meanwhile, a CLP meeting is underway in Vidhana Soudha. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, and MLC B.K. Hariprasad is attending the meeting.

The candidates for the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly will likely be decided at the meeting.