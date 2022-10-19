Congress Workers Stage Protest Wearing PPE Kits In Kerala, Demand CM Vijayan's Resignation

In a mega showdown against Kerala Chief Minister in Thiruvananthapuram, the Youth Congress workers on Wednesday took to the streets wearing PPE kits and demanded the resignation of Pinarayi Vijayan over the PPE kit scam. This came a day after Kerala Lokayukta issued a notice to the state’s former Health Minister K K Shailaja over the alleged corruption in the purchase of PPE kits and other medical equipment in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Youth Congress workers were seen wearing PPE kits and raising slogans against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

Notably, the anti-corruption body has also summoned the CPI(M) leader on December 8. The developments came after a complaint was filed by Congress leader named Veena S Nair alleging that the former Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja was involved in corruption while making the purchases of PPE kits in 2020. According to the complaint filed by the Congress leader, the PPE kits were purchased at a price of Rs 1,550 per unit, which was much higher than the price in the open market then.

#BREAKING | Youth Congress workers stage protest wearing PPE kits in Kerala, demand resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over PPE kit scam - https://t.co/F1M3fQT01W pic.twitter.com/yrGZkVgWyy — Republic (@republic) October 19, 2022

The Congress workers are demanding Kerala Chief Minister's resignation after state Health Minister KK Shailaja asserted that she had Vijayan's consent for buying the PPE kits at a higher price. "I had discussed it with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and he asked to purchase the material after ensuring quality and saving people’s life was more important than the price," she said.

Former Kerala Health Minister under scanner

Following the Congress leader's complaint that many items were purchased at an exorbitant rate during the pandemic period, Kerala Lokayukta on Tuesday issued notice to former Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja and a few others in connection with alleged corruption in the purchase of PPE kits and other medical equipment during COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, the Lokayukta sent notice to three officials.

After receiving the notice from the Kerala Lokayukta, K K Shailaja explained her actions and said that she had to make the decision to buy the PPE kits and other medical equipment at higher rates because of the low availability of the products during the pandemic. "There was a shortage in the availability of materials and companies had raised the price at the time," she added.