Congress Working Committee Meeting Called At 4 PM: Poll Loss, Internal Tiffs On Agenda

Battered by the poll drubbing in the five state polls, Congress has convened a meeting of its top executive body - Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Sunday at 4 PM. The meeting will be attended by top CWC leaders, Congress chief ministers Bhupesh Baghel, Ashok Gehlot, and ex-CM Harish Rawat. Congress failed to win a single state - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.

Congress Working Committee called at 4 PM

Sources have reported that the ongoing tiff between Baghel and his rival TS Deo Singh will be raised at the CWC. Moreover, Harish Rawat - under whom Congress was wiped out in Uttarakhand - has lamented how he would face Sonia Gandhi after failing to win his own seat. The G-23 dissenting members who are a part of CWC have decided to raise their demands for reforms in the Congress party in the meeting. While some hinted that the three Gandhis - Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka will offer to resign from their post, Congress has refuted such claims.

Congress drubbing

In an abysmal defeat, Congress was reduced to mere 18 seats while AAP stormed to its maiden victory in Punjab winning 92 seats. Its top leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu, Charanjit Channi have lost to AAP candidates while only 4 cabinet ministers - Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Tript Bajwa, Sukhjinder Randhawa, and Rana Gurjeet Singh have retained their seats. Ex-CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Akali Dal veterans - Sukhbir Singh Badal, Parkash Badal and Bikram Majitjhia lost to AAP workers.

Congress also failed to stop BJP from retaining Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand. In the hilly state, Congress' CM face - Harish Rawat and the party itself won only 18 seats, while BJP won a historic 2nd term winning 48 seats. In Manipur, Congress has been reduced to mere 5 seats while BJP has gotten a simple majority with 32 seats and has allied with NPF to form a new coalition government. In Goa, BJP has touched the halfway mark by winning 20 seats and will ally with Independents and TMC ally - MGP to form the govt.

In UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's campaign 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' has failed miserably as the party won only 2 seats - Rampur Khas and Pharenda, It also lost its bastions - Amethi, Rae Bareli which was represented by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha. Congress unit chief Ajay Lallu failed to retain his own seat Tamkuhi Raj, losing by over 65,000 votes. The party has also gotten only 2.4% of the votes falling behind BJP, SP, BSP and RLD.