Congress Working Committee Raises EVM Issue & LS Polls Roadmap During Chintan Shivir

On Sunday, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting was held during the brainstorming session of the grand old party, 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' in Rajasthan's Udaipur. Republic TV has learned that the CWC committee raised questions regarding the issues pertaining to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) about the possibility of hacking the machines during the discussion within the panel of Political Affairs. There were also deliberations over the party's drubbing in the recently concluded assembly elections and debated further strategies in a bid to prepare the roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Congress leader demands Rahul Gandhi to return as party chief amid leadership crisis

At Chintan Shivir, Congress leaders once again called for Rahul Gandhi to take over as the party president amid the leadership crisis. According to Congress' Lok Sabha MP DK Suresh, this demand was raised during the party's Chintan Shivir- a three-day brainstorming session. While the Wayanad MP is yet to reveal his bent of mind, Suresh exuded hope that Rahul Gandhi will take charge of the party again. The organizational election for the Congress president is scheduled to take place between August and September this year.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Congress DK Suresh said, "Now the time has come. In Chintan Shivir, demand was raised for Rahul Gandhi to take the Congress president's post. I hope Rahul Gandhi will take up the Congress president post."

Congress convenes 3-day 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir'

Congress' three-day brainstorming session named 'Nav Sankalp Shivir' is currently underway in Udaipur, which commenced on May 13. Nav Sankalp Shivir focuses on the forthcoming 2024 general elections. The Congress Working Committee released a notice wherein in stated that the party president Sonia Gandhi will convene a three-day Chintan Shivir that will be held from May 13 to May 15. Around 400 senior Congress leaders will attend the event.

As per the notice, the focus of the deliberations will be on the current political scenario, economic situation, and the challenges they pose to our society. The issues related to the welfare and well-being of farmers and khet mazdoors, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, religious and linguistic minorities, women's social justice and empowerment, and youth will also be discussed in detail. The Chintan Shivir will also deliberate on the broad strategy of the party for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and matters related to organisational restructuring and strengthening will also be examined.

(Image: PTI)